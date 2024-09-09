Do your gut a favour: Have cranberry extract for 4 days for these amazing benefits

Cranberries are popular Thanksgiving ingredients. However, they are also a lot more than that. They can help rejuvenate healthy gut bacteria if consumed for just four days regularly. According to a recent study conducted by scientists at Laval University in Canada, cranberry extracts are loaded with compounds called polyphenols as well as special fibers known as oligosaccharides – these elements help in revitalising the gut bacteria and keeping us healthy. The unique prebiotic and polyphenol content in cranberries can be a powerful tool in optimising the good gut bacteria. (Pixabay)

Cranberry extracts cause good gut bacteria bloom

To study, 28 participants were studied for a period of four days. These participants were given cranberry extracts to consume regularly. Then, their stool samples were studied to analyse their gut environment and gut microbiome. The researchers observed that the cranberry extracts caused a bloom of good bacteria called bifidobacteria – these bacteria are known as probiotic microbes that can help in contributing to a healthy gut.

The researchers further observed that cranberry extracts can also significantly reduce the levels of a harmful group of bacteria called bacteroides. Hence, the harmful effects of a Western diet can be managed.

Study author Yves Desjardins, professor at Laval University, in a media release, said that an unhealthy diet can lead to inflammation, altering of the gut environment and compromising the health of the intestinal barrier. This can further lead to chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Cranberry extract can maintain healthy gut barrier:

The study further observed that consuming cranberry extract can help in increasing the population of a type of bacteria can produce butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid with potent anti-inflammatory effects. This can further help in fueling the cells lining the colon and maintaining a healthy gut barrier. Increased levels of butyrate can help in managing inflammatory bowel diseases and some types of cancers. The study further demonstrated that the unique prebiotic and polyphenol content in cranberries can be a powerful tool in optimising the good gut bacteria.

