Doctor explains why acne and skin changes are so common during pregnancy and shares tips to protect your skin

Pregnancy can be a beautiful experience, but the sudden wave of skin changes - especially acne - can leave many women feeling frustrated or self-conscious. Just when you expect that "pregnancy glow," your skin may instead become more reactive, breaking out in ways that feel unfamiliar or hard to manage. But as experts emphasise, these flare-ups are a natural response to the intense hormonal shifts and heightened sensitivity happening inside your body, and they often take time to settle.

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has explained why acne and other skin changes are so common during pregnancy. In an Instagram video posted on December 12, the physician breaks down the underlying changes that trigger pregnancy-related acne and shares tips on how to protect your skin.

Pregnancy acne

According to Dr Sood, skin changes during pregnancy are extremely common, especially because the skin becomes more sensitive, and acne is one of the most frequent ways these shifts appear. He explains, “As hormone levels shift, oil glands become more active, which can make pores clog more easily. Combine that with genetics, a history of acne, stress, poor sleep or poor clogging products and breakouts can become much more noticeable.”

Prevention

Dr Sood highlights that the skin is especially sensitive during pregnancy, so prevention starts with using milder products that are gentler on the skin. He advises, “Prevention really starts with gentler habits using mild cleansers, choosing non-comedogenic moisturisers, and avoiding harsh scrubs or aggressive exfoliation. Some topical treatments like clindamycin may be safe if prescribed by your clinician, but others like retinoids, high-strength salicylic acids, and many oral medications should be avoided during pregnancy.”

The physician recommends talking to your doctor or dermatologist if the acne becomes too painful, persistent or starts affecting your confidence. He states, “There are safe options that can help calm inflammation and protect both you and your pregnancy.” However, he emphasises that none of this is your fault - it’s simply your skin responding to genuine physiological changes beneath the surface, and these shifts take time to settle.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.