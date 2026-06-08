Doctor explains why food poisoning cases rise during summer and monsoon; shares safety guidelines

Food poisoning during the summer and monsoon season is not just discomfort — it is a serious public health concern. As temperatures soar and humidity rises, foodborne illnesses spike dramatically across the country. Food poisoning is not always a mild health issue, cautions Dr Tandon. (Pexel)

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Knowing what causes food poisoning, how to recognise it, and what to do about it can make all the difference between a quick recovery and a dangerous complication, Dr Chirag Tandon, director of Internal Medicine at ShardaCare-Healthcity, told HT Lifestyle.

He went on to share the ABC’s of food poisoning that all households should be aware of, to tackle the situation better should it ever arise.

Why are summer and monsoon peak seasons for food poisoning? The rise in food poisoning cases in the hot and humid months is not random. According to Dr Tandon, the heat and humidity create ideal conditions for bacterial growth.

“Pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Vibrio cholerae multiply rapidly in warm, moist environments — especially in improperly stored or handled food,” he stated.

The common sources of food poisoning include street food, outdoor buffets, cut fruits, and leafy vegetables.

“During the monsoon, contamination of water sources further compounds the risk. Flooding can mix sewage with drinking water supplies, making waterborne illness and food contamination particularly dangerous in urban and semi-urban areas alike,” he added.

Common myths about food poisoning Dr Tandon went on to debunk three common myths about food poisoning. They are listed as follows.

Food which looks, smells, and tastes fine is safe to eat: This is dangerously incorrect — many toxin-producing bacteria leave no visible or sensory trace in contaminated food.

This is dangerously incorrect — many toxin-producing bacteria leave no visible or sensory trace in contaminated food. Reheating food always makes it safe: While cooking kills most bacteria, certain toxins (such as those produced by Staphylococcus) are heat-stable and remain harmful even after reheating.

While cooking kills most bacteria, certain toxins (such as those produced by Staphylococcus) are heat-stable and remain harmful even after reheating. Food poisoning is always mild and self-limiting: In reality, complications such as kidney failure (associated with E. coli), reactive arthritis, and severe dehydration can arise in untreated or high-risk cases. Treating all episodes of suspected food poisoning with appropriate caution is always the right approach. Symptoms and safety guidelines for food poisoning Recognising the symptoms of food poisoning is the first step towards starting treatment. According to Dr Tandon, symptoms of food poisoning typically appear within hours to a couple of days after consuming contaminated food or water. These include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, fever, and in severe cases, blood in the stool.

“Many people dismiss early symptoms as stomach upset and delay seeking care, a mistake that can lead to dangerous dehydration, especially in children, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions,” he warned.

“If symptoms are severe, persistent beyond 48 hours, or accompanied by high fever or signs of dehydration (dry mouth, reduced urination, dizziness), seek medical attention immediately.”

Unlike many health conditions, food poisoning is largely preventable through consistent, simple habits, noted the physician, listing the following guidelines to help us avoid the condition.