Doctor reveals what people should know before buying packaged drinks this summer: ‘Always check the label’

As summer temperatures soar, cold, refreshing beverages become even harder to resist. In these sweltering moments, we may find ourselves tempted to grab unpackaged drinks from street vendors or the familiar chilled water from the cart when we're stuck in the heat. However, it's essential to stay cautious during this time and be mindful of what we're consuming.

Dr Saurabh Arora, managing director, Auriga Research, shared with HT Lifestyle some basic tips, which we can all follow to stay safe throughout the summer and protect ourselves from waterborne or beverage-borne diseases.

Tips for choosing packaged beverages this summer

"First and foremost, we should all try to use packaged beverages as the first choice, especially while we are on the go. And make sure that any packaged beverage that we buy has an FSSAI license. And also look at the manufacturing and expiry date," says Dr Arora.

Dr. Saurabh Arora advises caution when consuming beverages during summer.(Unsplash)

He adds, "Personally, I always make sure to empty the Tetra Pack and then consume it, rather than putting a straw directly into it. Another thing to look out for is puffy packages. If there is gas buildup and pressure, and the package has become puffy, we should avoid those. That's a clear sign of contamination and microbial growth inside the tetra pack. The same goes for bottles and bottled beverages, always keep an eye out for any growth or foreign contamination before consuming them."

How important is vendor hygiene

He continues, “If you don't have a choice and have to go with the unpackaged beverage, make sure to check for basic hygiene at the vendor, street food, or restaurant. Ensure the surroundings are clean and that they have an FSSAI license. The area should not be near a drain or nala where the beverages are being prepared. By ensuring that the vendor is following hygiene practices and maintaining cleanliness, you can protect yourself.”

When opting for unpackaged drinks, ensure vendor hygiene and cleanliness.(Unsplash)

"Another thing that we all typically shy away from is the ice being used at roadside vendors. While it's not always the culprit, you should still be careful about how it's stored and how it's being served to you," Dr Arora advises.

Caution with milk-based drinks and juices

Dr Arora also emphasises the importance of caution with milk-based beverages during the summer. "Like any other season, milk products and milk-based beverages have a higher risk of spoilage and contamination. So, you must be very careful while consuming them. Trust your taste buds and your nose, if you detect even a slight foul smell or an off taste, it's best to avoid it altogether."

Lastly, he shares a tip for juice lovers: "Juices are very popular in summer and are indeed healthy, but again, ensure the juice vendor is properly cleaning the juicer, washing it thoroughly, and not letting it stand with pulp and remnants from the last service, which can rot and cause infections."

By taking these simple yet effective precautions, you can stay hydrated and healthy throughout the summer without worrying about the safety of your beverages.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.