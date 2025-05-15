Doctor shares 6 essential supplements and why they are important in your 30s: Collagen to magnesium

When our daily diet falls short of meeting the body's nutritional needs, supplements can play a crucial role. They help bridge nutrient gaps, making it easier to maintain overall health and reduce the risk of various conditions. On April 29, Dr. Michael Murray shared a list of key supplements worth adding to your daily routine in your 30s. Also read | Physiotherapist shares 8 supplements that 'changed her health game': Higher energy levels to lesser mood swings Supplements help bridge nutrient gaps.(Adobe Stock)

“Your 30s are all about laying the foundation for lifelong health. Here are the supplements that can help you stay energised, strong, and resilient for years to come,” wrote Dr. Michael Murray.

1. Vitamin D

Why is it important: Helps with calcium absorption, supports immune function, and regulates mood.

Deficiency in 30s: Many people have low levels, especially if indoors often or living in northern climates.

2. Magnesium

Why is it important: Supports muscle function, energy production, sleep, and stress management.

Deficiency in 30s: Stress, caffeine, and processed food can deplete magnesium levels.

3. Omega-3

Why is it important: Supports heart, brain, and joint health, and reduces inflammation.

Deficiency in 30s: Diets low in fatty fish may lack sufficient omega-3s.

4. Collagen

Why is it important: Aids in skin elasticity, joint health, and muscle maintenance.

Deficiency in 30s: Collagen production declines, and some may not get enough protein from food.

5. Probiotics

Why is it important: Supports gut health, digestion, immune system, and even mental health.

Deficiency in 30s: Antibiotics, poor diet, and stress can disrupt gut flora.

6. Creatine

Why is it important: Boosts muscle strength, supports energy production, and may improve brain function.

Deficiency in 30s: Muscle mass and recovery start to decline; creatine levels can drop with age and lower physical activity.

Why are supplements important?

In a 2022 interview with HT Lifestyle, Praveen Chirania, Founder of Muscle and Strength India said, “Supplements are also consumed to build a strong immune system and support sports-related performance. Stress can also increase the body’s need for certain nutrients, and these can be easily obtained from supplements. It is also a well-known fact that if a body works more, it needs more nutrition as well. Also, most importantly, as the name suggests, dietary supplements are to supplement the basic main diet and not a replacement to the daily diet.”