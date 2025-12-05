Doctor shares how to recognise a seizure and key steps to help someone having one: ‘Can look like full body shaking…’

Seeing someone suddenly collapse and begin to shake can be deeply frightening, but in those crucial moments before medical help arrives, knowing how to respond can make all the difference. Seizures often strike without warning, and while they can look alarming, simple, calm first-aid steps can protect the person and potentially save a life. Read more to find out the key steps for handling a seizure.(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine specialist, has outlined the key steps for managing seizures, explaining how to recognise the major symptoms and what to do if someone is experiencing one. In an Instagram video posted on December 4, the doctor emphasises, “Seizures are scary, but with calm, simple steps, you can protect someone until help arrives.”

Causes and symptoms

Dr Sood acknowledges that watching someone suddenly collapse and begin shaking can be terrifying, but knowing how to respond in that moment can truly save a life, because seizures are more common than people realise. He explains the causes, “They happen when a burst of abnormal electrical activity disrupts the brain's normal function, leading to sudden changes in awareness, movement, or behaviour.”

The symptoms manifest suddenly, and can be incredibly disorienting for the people around. The doctor outlines the symptoms as - “A seizure can look like full body shaking, twitching, staring spells or even a brief loss of consciousness.”

What to do during seizures?

The doctor emphasises that the most important thing you can do when someone is having a seizure is to ensure they are safe. He outlines the following steps:

Stay with them to ensure safety.

Move objects out of the way.

Gently turn them onto their side so the airway stays clear.

Place something soft under their head and loosen anything around the neck.

Try to time the seizure.

Dr Sood emphasises that timing the seizure is important because it helps doctors assess its severity. He explains, “Most seizures stop on their own within a minute or two, but if it lasts more than five minutes or if there are repeated episodes, call 911 immediately.”

He also mentions that some people with known seizure disorders have rescue medications prescribed by doctors, but these should be administered only if they’ve been specifically instructed on the medication and if it’s readily available.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.