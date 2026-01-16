Does cutting off sugar help defeat cancer? Raipur oncologist explains

One such way is cutting off the sugar supply, so that the cancerous cells do not get the energy required to carry out rapid cell division. However, Dr Jayesh Sharma, Raipur-based oncologist with over 25 years of experience, explains why that might not work in an Instagram post on January 16.

Cancer is one of the most feared medical conditions that is widely prevalent in society. Due to the expansive nature of the disorder, there are many ways in which people try to prevent it or manage it after being diagnosed.

Why cutting off sugar does not stop cancer Dr Sharma likened cancer to a dictator in a small country. Like the dictator needs money to maintain power, cancer needs energy to grow. Some people may think that the dictator can be destroyed if no money is sent into the country. However, the dictator has guns, with which he can make other arrangements.

Similarly, cancer cells have extra receptors which they will use to absorb sugar, explained Dr Sharma. When there is a lack of energy or calories in the body as a result of starvation, proteins and fats are broken down to maintain the blood sugar level. As such, the cancer cells get their steady supply.

“So the country will end, but the dictator will survive,” cautioned Dr Sharma.

Issues with consuming sugar 1. Sugar-insulin-growth cycle Excess sugar causes insulin spikes, explained Dr Sharma. Insulin is a hormone that promotes growth and cell division, and as such, helps cancer cells to grow.

2. Visceral fat-inflammation-disease cycle Belly fat or visceral fat, in general, increases inflammation within the body, which is at the root of many diseases and has a negative impact on cancer.

3. Liquid fructose and liver lipids Liquid sugars in cold drinks and packaged juices increase a special type of fat in the liver, which actually helps cancer cells to grow, shared Dr Sharma.

How to consume sugar safely? We should be wary of the amount of sugar consumed. Less than ten percent of the total required calorie intake by the body should come from added sugar. For an average healthy Indian adult, seven to eight spoons of sugar per day is fine, while five to six spoons is ideal. We should consume sugar with fibres, such as in fruits. Fibres slow down the absorption of sugar, which reduces insulin spikes and lowers the risk of cancer. We should avoid liquid sugars. Even while drinking tea with sugar, the amount should be kept to less than a teaspoon. One can of cold drink has eight to ten spoons of sugar, noted Dr Sharma. Even powdered food for children’s growth has 30 to 50 percent sugar, and as such, we should read labels carefully before purchasing. We should not consume sugar on its own. Having sugar after eating something helps manage insulin spikes. While occasionally drinking tea with sugar is not bad, having sugary tea in the morning with a whole packet of biscuits is dangerous for health. Ultimately, it is not controlling sugar that helps an individual defeat cancer after being diagnosed, shared Dr Sharma. It is the right treatment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.