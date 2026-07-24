Does high PSA always indicate prostate cancer? Urologist Dr Pradeep Prakash shares why medical evaluation is important

Hearing that your Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) levels are elevated can be alarming, especially since the test is commonly used to screen for prostate cancer. However, a high PSA result is not a diagnosis, and jumping to conclusions or self-diagnosing can do more harm than good. While elevated PSA levels should never be ignored, they can be caused by a range of conditions besides cancer.

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Dr Pradeep Prakash – the director of urology, uro-oncology and robotic surgery at Yashoda Hospital, Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad – breaks down the various reasons behind elevated PSA levels. In an Instagram video shared on 9 June, the urologist explains that while a high PSA level does not necessarily indicate prostate cancer, it should never be ignored and warrants a medical evaluation to determine the underlying cause.

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Normal PSA levels

{{^usCountry}} A Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test is a simple blood test that measures the level of a protein produced by the prostate gland. It is commonly used to screen for prostate cancer and monitor overall prostate health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) test is a simple blood test that measures the level of a protein produced by the prostate gland. It is commonly used to screen for prostate cancer and monitor overall prostate health. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “The higher the PSA level, the greater the risk of cancer. Normally, a PSA value ranges from zero to four nanograms per ml. However, when levels are between four and 10, it can be due to several different reasons.”

Causes of elevated PSA

PSA levels can increase due to several reasons, and the urologist outline the following:

Prostate infection

Urinary tract infection ( UTI)

UTI) Urinary retention or blockage

Recent urinary procedures or catheterisation

Enlargement of the prostate gland

What to do if PSA is elevated?

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Dr Prakash emphasises that an elevated PSA level is not, by itself, a cause for alarm, but it does warrant a consultation with a medical professional. While PSA levels can rise for a variety of reasons, it is important to investigate the underlying cause and rule out prostate cancer through appropriate follow-up tests and clinical evaluation.

He highlights, “While a PSA level between four to 10 ng/ml may be caused by various non-cancerous conditions, it should never be ignored. Proper evaluation by an experienced urologist is essential to determine the exact cause and rule out prostate cancer. A particularly important point is that it is a very common myth that an elevated PSA level automatically means you have prostate cancer. For this reason, if a PSA level is high, it should not be ignored; you should consult a good urologist.”

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The urologist further advises that if an elevated PSA level is accompanied by symptoms such as difficulty passing urine, frequent urination, a weak urine stream, or blood in the urine, it is important to seek medical attention promptly for a thorough evaluation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Pradeep Prakash is the Director of Urology, Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery at Yashoda Hospital, Nehru Nagar. He has over 15 years of clinical experience, including six years as a super-specialist. He completed his MBBS, MS and MCh in Urology from AIIMS, New Delhi, and has received training in minimally invasive urology, uro-oncology and robotic surgery.

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