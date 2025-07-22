Does summer heat affect your fertility? Here's what IVF expert says: ‘Might seem logical but…’

When it comes to fertility and assisted reproductive techniques like IVF (In Vitro Fertilization), hopeful couples often find themselves navigating a maze of information, assumptions and myths. One commonly held belief is that the summer season negatively impacts pregnancy chances or lowers IVF success rates. Worried about starting IVF in the summer heat? Read this before you delay.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rachita Munjal, senior consultant – fertility at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Gurgaon, shared, “IVF success rates depend upon egg quality. The idea that seasonal shifts can affect fertility outcomes might seem logical on the surface but science tells a different story.”

The science behind IVF: A controlled environment

IVF is a highly advanced medical process that occurs in a controlled lab environment, far removed from external weather conditions. Dr Rachita Munjal explained, “Embryos are fertilized and cultured in laboratories where temperature, humidity, and air quality are tightly monitored. These artificial conditions are designed to mimic the optimal environment for embryo development — regardless of whether it is sweltering summer or freezing winter outside.”

She added, “Thus, the belief that the external climate could affect embryo health or success rates is scientifically unfounded. IVF success depends more on medical protocols, age, ovarian reserve, sperm quality and overall reproductive health than it does on the season.”

Statistical evidence: No seasonal variation in IVF outcomes

Numerous studies have compared IVF success rates across different seasons. The results? No significant variation has been found. Dr Rachita Munjal revealed, “Fertility clinics worldwide have analyzed thousands of cycles to assess whether birth rates, implantation rates, or embryo quality differ from season to season. The consensus is clear: seasons do not determine the success of IVF treatments. This should be reassuring for couples who are mentally and physically ready for IVF. There is no need to delay or plan treatment around specific months unless advised otherwise by a medical professional for personal health reasons.”

How summer may actually support fertility

Interestingly, Dr Rachita Munjal pointed out that some biological factors associated with summer could even enhance fertility and IVF outcomes.

1. Vitamin D Boost: Sunlight is the most natural source of Vitamin D, a nutrient essential for reproductive health. Vitamin D plays a critical role in:

Regulating hormones

Improving ovarian function

Enhancing sperm quality

Supporting embryo implantation and pregnancy maintenance

Several studies have shown a correlation between adequate Vitamin D levels and improved IVF success rates. During the summer, with longer days and increased sun exposure, the body naturally produces more Vitamin D. This natural boost can benefit both men and women trying to conceive.

2. Melatonin Regulation: Melatonin, a hormone secreted by the pineal gland, is best known for its role in sleep regulation. However, it also plays an important role in reproductive health, especially in protecting eggs and embryos from oxidative stress. Seasonal variations in melatonin production — which tend to stabilize in summer — may contribute positively to overall fertility. Combined with good sleep hygiene and healthy lifestyle habits, summer may provide an internal hormonal environment that is conducive to conception.

Planning IVF: What really matters

Rather than worrying about external weather patterns, Dr Rachita Munjal said couples should focus on what truly influences IVF success:

Maternal age

Quality of eggs and sperm

Uterine receptivity

Embryo quality

Lifestyle factors like diet, sleep, and stress

Medical expertise and technology used at the clinic

Emotional readiness and mental well-being are also key. Undergoing IVF can be an emotionally intense experience. Choosing a time when you feel psychologically prepared can make a meaningful difference in your journey — and for many, the calm and routine of summer may offer that space.

When is the best time to start IVF?

Dr Rachita Munjal answered, “The best time is when you are ready — not based on the calendar, but on your health, doctor’s advice, and emotional preparedness. If your fertility specialist has assessed your condition and recommended treatment, there is no need to postpone IVF based on the season. It’s also important to remember that IVF success often takes time and depends on factors outside anyone’s control that can affect outcomes. What matters is having trust in the process, your care team and your body.”

Don’t let myths guide medical decisions

In the age of information overload, it's easy to fall into the trap of believing myths and hearsay — especially when you’re on a deeply personal journey like fertility treatment but letting such myths influence important medical decisions can do more harm than good.

Dr Rachita Munjal pointed out -

There’s no scientific proof that summer reduces IVF success.

IVF labs maintain optimal, controlled environments.

Sunlight and melatonin may even support reproductive health.

Emotional readiness is more important than external temperature.

So if you’re planning to start IVF or are in the midst of your treatment, know this: you don’t need to wait for the “perfect season.” Instead, focus on your physical, emotional and mental health — and trust the science. Miracles take time, and each fertility journey is unique. Stay hopeful, stay informed and move forward with confidence.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.