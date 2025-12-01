Does ‘two dates a day’ health trend really work? Experts weigh in

Dates have suddenly become the internet’s favourite health snack, and the hype has taken over every corner of social media. From butter-filled dates to the viral peanut-butter-and-chocolate versions that some people insist taste like a Snickers bar, these small fruits have shot to health-food fame. Plenty of posts now claim that eating just two dates a day can steady blood sugar, improve digestion, and even lower cholesterol. But how much of that is actually true? Dietitians say the answer is a mix of benefits and a bit of caution. Experts break down ‘two dates a day’ health trend(Pixabay)

How healthy are dates?

According to Heidi Silver, PhD, RD, who heads the Vanderbilt Diet, Body Composition, and Human Metabolism Core, dates pack more nutrients than most people realise. She told Very Well Health that they offer fibre, calcium, magnesium, potassium, niacin, folate, vitamin A, beta carotene, lutein and even selenium. The only catch, she noted, is their calorie load. “Dates are healthy, but too many can push your calories up quicker than you expect,” she said.

A typical serving is around 100 grams, or roughly four Medjool dates. That amount delivers close to 277 calories and about 66 grams of sugar. For comparison, a 12-ounce can of Coke has 39 grams of sugar. Julia Zumpano, RD, from the Cleveland Clinic, said this is why portion control matters. “Two large or three small dates is usually a safer range,” she said. “You get the nutrients, but not all the sugar at once.”

Dates effects on cholesterol

On cholesterol, the evidence is still mixed. Research has hinted that dates might help bring total cholesterol down, and some studies found small improvements in triglycerides. But Silver said results haven’t been strong enough to call dates a cholesterol-lowering food yet. One recent meta-analysis showed no major change in LDL levels, the so-called “bad” cholesterol.

Blood sugar is another concern, especially since dates are naturally sweet. Even without added sugars, they contain sucrose, glucose, and fructose. Still, Zumpano explained that the high fibre content slows absorption, which helps keep the glycemic index low. That means dates lead to a smaller blood sugar spike compared to sodas or processed sweets.

Effect on gut health

When it comes to gut health, dates earn more positive marks. Their fibre can support digestion and keep bowel movements regular. Silver said fruits like dates may help improve the balance of good bacteria in the gut, though studies remain limited. Too many dates, however, can have the opposite effect and may send people rushing to the bathroom.

And for anyone who simply doesn’t enjoy dates, experts say there’s no need to force them down. Other dried fruits—like prunes, figs, and apricots—offer similar benefits, and fresh fruits remain the lighter, lower-calorie option.

The bottom line: dates are nutritious, versatile, and easy to add to meals, but the trending “two dates a day” rule isn’t a magic fix. Like most foods that go viral, the real key is balance and portion size.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.