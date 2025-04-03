Does wearing makeup every day damage your skin? Dermatologist reveals truth and how to repair your skin

Are you someone who applies makeup every day? Then, you must have heard countless opinions about it, including that cleansing is important and daily makeup usage is harmful to your skin. But how much of that is actually true? And if it matters, how diligently should you cleanse your skin, and how often can you apply makeup? Applying makeup every day could damage your skin, but you can repair it as well. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Drinking less water can give your dark circles! Dermatologist reveals connection between good skin and water intake

In a video shared by Raj Shamani on YouTube on April 1, the podcaster sat down with dermatologist Dr Manjot Marwah and in one segment, they dived deep into the impact of wearing makeup daily, why you should cleanse it properly, and more. Here's what Dr Manjot said:

Is it okay to do makeup every day?

When asked if it is okay to apply makeup daily and if it damages our skin, Dr Manjot confirmed that it does. However, you can also repair it by following a key step: cleansing. She also added that though makeup will not damage everyone's skin, sharing of makeup could lead to issues.

She explained, “Yes, and you can repair it [skin] as well. If you're wearing makeup every day, you're going to cleanse it every day. You're going to clean it. Whenever we do cleansing, the skin will be exfoliated with that cleanser. Whether it is micellar water, cleansing balm or face wash, if you are going to clean it vigorously, then you will exfoliate it.”

Why good skincare matters when you do makeup frequently?

While cleansing plays a major role in taking dirt, oil, makeup, and other unwanted debris out of your skin, good skincare also helps make your skin better. Dr Manjot recommended following up cleansing with skincare that suits your skin to ensure your skin doesn't face any damage after using makeup. She explained, “If you also moisturise it [skin] with the right skincare, your skin will get repaired. So, if you maintain a skincare routine that is good for your skin type, there is no problem with makeup.”

Ask your dermat

In the end, Dr Manjot said makeup will damage your skin, but you will cleanse your skin properly to make it better. She also cautioned that one should use makeup that suits their skin type. “Whenever you select makeup, ask your dermatologist, ‘Which type of makeup should I use?’. I don't know the brands; I cannot give makeup tips here. I can tell you the consistency of your foundation or if you should use the compact one according to your skin type…I can tell you that your foundation should be thick, it should be fluid or with what applicator,” she explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.