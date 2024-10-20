Does your body feel tight when you wake up? Learn how to manage morning stiffness with doctor-approved tips

Morning stiffness is common among people with joint conditions. It manifests as difficulty in moving joints upon waking and often lasts for 30 minutes or more, says Dr Abhisar Katiyar, senior consultant and robotic surgeon-orthopaedics and joint replacement, Yatharth Hospitals Greater Noida. This stiffness is typically more pronounced in inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, he adds. Also read | Morning stiffness for more than 30 min could be a sign of rheumatoid arthritis Learn about morning stiffness causes, symptoms, treatment and more. (Pexels)

More about morning stiffness

Waking up with stiff joints can make simple tasks like getting out of bed or walking a challenge. According to Dr Yash Gulati, senior consultant, orthopaedics, joint replacement and spine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, morning stiffness can be the first symptom of early arthritis.

"If stiffness wears away rapidly, it could be due to age-related osteoarthritis, and if stiffness continues for a prolonged period throughout the day, it can be a symptom of an inflammatory type of arthritis," he says. Arthritis is a condition characterised by inflammation of the joints, leading to pain, stiffness, and reduced mobility.

Even some light stretching will help keep your body healthy and fit. (Freepik)

Managing morning stiffness

According to Dr Abhisar Katiyar, management strategies include taking prescribed medications before bedtime, gentle stretching exercises before getting out of bed, and using warm compresses. Patients experiencing persistent morning stiffness should consult expert professionals for further evaluation, he adds.

Dr Yash Gulati suggests keeping the body moving to battle morning stiffness. "Gentle stretching before getting out of bed can help loosen tight muscles and improve joint mobility. Activities like yoga or a short morning walk can also boost circulation, easing stiffness. Applying warmth, such as taking a hot shower or using a heating pad, can soothe sore joints and relax muscles, making movement easier," he says.

"Additionally, staying hydrated throughout the day and eating a balanced diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods like omega-3 fatty acids can help maintain joint health. For those with arthritis, it may be necessary to consult a doctor to explore treatment options, such as medication or physical therapy. Taking steps to address morning stiffness not only helps with mobility but also sets a positive tone for the day, making it easier to engage in daily activities with less pain and discomfort," Dr Yash Gulati adds.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.