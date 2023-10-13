Osteoporosis typically results in brittle bones that are prone to fracture even with minor stress and women face a higher susceptibility to weak or fragile bones compared to males, especially as they reach middle age since the hormonal fluctuations experienced during menopause contribute to the loss of bone density. According to health experts, insufficient calcium and vitamin D intake should be addressed promptly to avoid potential consequences such as reduced mobility, fractures and compromised dental health while women should stay vigilant when it comes to early signs of bone loss and go for regular bone density screenings after turning 60. Don’t ignore these signs and symptoms of Osteoporosis, tips to prevent low bone density (Photo by Twitter/Orthocore256)

Causes of low bone density:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neena Chitnis, Consultant Rheumatologist at Lilavati Hospital, revealed, “The occurrence of low bone density in women can be attributed to multiple factors. Among the most prevalent causes are hormonal changes during menopause resulting in decreased estrogen levels, the natural progression of age and genetic factors influenced by a familial background of low bone density. A diet deficient in calcium and vitamin D can cause low bone density. Insufficient physical activity can result in bone loss. Even prolonged use of certain medications can lead to decreased bone density. Conditions such as hyperthyroidism, malabsorption syndromes and chronic kidney disease can contribute to diminished bone density.”

Don’t ignore these signs of osteoporosis:

Dr Neena Chitnis shared, “Fractures are a common result of low bone density as they make the bones more vulnerable and fragile. These fractures can occur in the spine, wrist, hip, or other bones. Severe back pain is linked to low bone density-related fractures in the spine, which can be either constant or intermittent. Moreover, the compression fractures caused by low bone density in the spine can gradually lead to a loss of height. Those with low bone density may develop a hunched or stooped stance due to multiple compression fractures in the spine. The bones in the wrist can weaken as a result of low bone density, resulting in reduced grip strength. The jawbone can be affected by bone loss linked to low bone density, potentially leading to tooth loss. Reduced mobility and heightened risk of falls can arise from fractures.”

Tips to prevent low bone density:

Dr Neena Chitnis advised, “It is important to consume enough calcium through sources such as dairy products, leafy green vegetables, and fortified foods in order to build and maintain strong bones. Vitamin D plays a crucial role in the absorption of calcium. To ensure sufficient levels of vitamin D, get sunlight exposure, or have supplements after consulting the doctor. Engaging in weight-bearing exercises like walking, running, and weightlifting can improve bone health. To prevent bone loss, quit smoking and alcohol consumption. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is an option for women who have experienced menopause to prevent low bone density but consult the doctor who will guide you regarding this. Regular bone density screenings aid in monitoring bone health and knowing the early signs of bone loss. So, take medications prescribed by the doctor only.”

