Don't replace your toothbrush every 3 months? Doctor shares '3 toxic items’ to throw away from your bathroom immediately

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist, took to Instagram on May 7 to share a list of '3 toxic bathroom items to get rid of right away'. He suggested you replace toothbrushes every 3 months, as they lose cleaning power and can harbor bacteria, and also replace razor blades after 5-7 uses to avoid skin irritation and infections. Using a toothbrush beyond the recommended 3-4 months can pose some risks. Here's what a doctor said.

Dr Sethi also warned: be cautious with anti-microbial mouthwash, as it can harm beneficial bacteria in the mouth and affect gut health. According to him, by being mindful of the following 'toxic items', you can maintain good oral hygiene and skin care practices.

Old toothbrushes

Dr Sethi said, “According to recent studies, 75 percent people use their toothbrushes longer than the recommended 3 months. After 3 months, toothbrushes lose up to 30 percent of their cleaning power, and bacteria can start building up on the bristles. So, if it has been 3-4 months, it is time to toss it.”

Dull razor blades

“Dull razor blades cause 10 times more skin irritation. To avoid skin damage and infections, replace them after 5 to 7 uses,” he added.

Antimicrobial mouthwash

Dr Sethi concluded, “Studies show that antimicrobial mouthwash can harm beneficial bacteria in the mouth, which can affect the balance of the gut microbiome.”

Maintaining oral hygiene is as essential as taking care of your overall health. Studies have shown that brushing teeth frequently is linked with lower risks of atrial fibrillation and heart failure. Moreover, poor oral hygiene leads to bacteria in the blood, causing inflammation in the body.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.