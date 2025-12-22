Drinking plans at party? Hyderabad psychologist warns about ‘hangxiety’, shares 7 tips to manage it

End-of-year holidays and wedding season mean a pile of invitations and back-to-back celebrations. With alcohol acting as the social lubricant, it often sits at the heart of these gatherings. But while a few drinks may feel like it's fun, excessive consumption can come with its own repercussions, leading to something known as hangxiety the next day. Wondering how it is different from a hangover? Refrain from excessive alcohol consumption.(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Gastroenterologist shares 3 everyday habits that could be silently harming liver: ‘If you are drinking alcohol every…’

Dr Pragya Rashmi, consultant psychologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, told HT Lifestyle that it is not just a hangover, but something more. With hangxiety, the impact on mood is deeper and more persistent, marked by heightened anxiety.

What happens to your body as you drink?

Sometimes people may panic as well, next day. (Shutterstock)

The first thing alcohol does is affect your brain, impacting the brain's neurotransmitter levels.

The psychologist elaborated, “Alcohol disrupts the brain's neurotransmitter levels, particularly those of GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid)and serotonin, which typically aid in mood regulation and anxiety reduction. GABA activity increases when you drink, which promotes relaxation.”

She further explained that when alcohol begins to wear off, GABA levels drop sharply, leaving the brain more excitable than before. This can lead to restlessness, heightened anxiety, and in some cases, panic attacks.

Other than the effects of brain, alcohol also affects the hydration level, interfering with the body's ability to retain fluids, which is why dehydration is common after drinking. Dr Pragya Rashmi called alcohol a diuretic.

She elaborated, “ It increases urine production and leads to fluid loss by reducing the release of vasopressin, a hormone that helps the body retain water.”

The psychologist also mentioned some common signs of dehydration that you need to note: thirst, dizziness, light-headedness, dry mouth and lips, and dark, strong-smelling urine. Moreover, dehydration worsens hangover symptoms.

She also noted that alcohol disrupts sleep, causing brain fog, emotional instability, and difficulty concentrating the next day.

But it is also important to remember that hangxiety impacts people differently. The psychologist shared that it happens due to genetics, underlying mental health issues, or just being more susceptible to the effects of alcohol.

Furthermore, there are some symptoms which show that hangciety is not just physical but also emotional. "A racing heartbeat, shaking, perspiration (unusual sweating), intrusive thoughts, or reflecting on previous actions are among the symptoms," she remarked. “Physical hangover symptoms like headache or nausea can exacerbate the distress, while emotional fluctuations, guilt, or feelings of regret are common.” So hangxiety, combined with hangover create a double whammy of physical discomfort and emotional stress.

7 tips to manage hangxiety

The psychologist suggested these tips that help manage your hangxiety, beginning with the correct technique to drink, to what to do later on:

Limit alcohol intake and avoid binge drinking episodes. Avoid mixing different types of alcohol. Replace alcoholic drinks with water or electrolyte-rich fluids to prevent dehydration. Eat regular, balanced meals to maintain stable blood sugar levels. Engage in light physical activity, such as walking, to improve circulation and mood. Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing or mindfulness to reduce anxiety. Ensure adequate rest and quality sleep to support brain recovery.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

