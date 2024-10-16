'Eat only 1 meal every other to get sick just once in 5 years’? How effective is alternate-day fasting really?

Several researchers are still trying to understand how alternate-day fasting can affect your health. But before we look at what studies have said about this diet, take a look at what Nuri Muhammad said about why 'you have got to fast' to stay healthy and avoid falling sick.

'You eat one meal and fast for 72 hours'

He said, “If you ate one meal every other day, you would only get sick one day every 4 or 5 years. What can I do to get rid of that one day of sickness every 4 or 5 years? You eat one meal and fast for 72 hours. There will not be enough poison in your body from the previous meal to even get you sick one day in your life.”

He added, "That sickness and all the illnesses are food related. If we do not eat as much as we do and fast more, then we will find ourselves being able to cure the body... Your body is its own hospital. But to get it open for business, you have got to fast and open the doors of your hospital to heal you."

Does alternate-day fasting work?

Alternate-day fasting (ADF) is an extreme form of intermittent fasting, and it may not be suitable for beginners or those with certain medical conditions. It may also be difficult to maintain this type of fasting in the long term. But does it help with weight loss?

There are several variations of the alternate-day fasting plan, which involves fasting every other day. For some people, alternate-day fasting means completely avoiding solid foods on fasting days, while others allow up to 500 calories. On feeding days, people often choose to eat as much as they want.

A 2013 study published in National Center for Biotechnology Information found that alternate-day fasting is effective for weight loss and heart health in healthy and overweight adults. The researchers found that the 32 participants lost an average of 5.2 kg over a 12-week period.

Although alternate-day fasting may be helpful for promoting weight loss, another 2016 study published in National Center for Biotechnology Information suggested that this type of calorie restriction is no more effective than traditional daily calorie restriction. Furthermore, like other types of calorie restriction, weight loss during ADF may be accelerated when combined with increased physical activity.

A 2015 study published in National Library of Medicine found that combining alternate-day fasting with endurance exercise may cause twice as much weight loss as ADF alone and six times as much weight loss as endurance exercise alone.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.