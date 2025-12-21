Ed Sheeran shares how fatherhood helped him lose 14 kg and transform his health: ‘I wanted to be a responsible dad’

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he has lost more than 14 kilos over the past five years, as well as the reason behind his weight loss. The Shape of You singer said becoming a dad inspired him to take better care of his body and mind. Ed Sheeran shares daughters Lyra and Jupiter with wife Cherry Seaborn,(AP)

Sheeran told Men’s Health UK, where he recently appeared on the cover shirtless, that he "wanted to be a responsible dad, wanting to feel and look good.” The Grammy-winning singer, who shares daughters Lyra and Jupiter with wife Cherry Seaborn, said his family motivated him to rethink his habits.

From beer and kebabs to moderation

“Ten years ago I was a beer guzzling, kebab munching smoker,” Sheeran admitted to the outlet. “Having kids really made me knock all those bad habits on the head, and I got heavily into exercise and moderation.” He added that he began by doing “dry January” and eventually continued being sober and exercising regularly.

COVID-19 and a personal health awakening

Sheeran’s fitness journey officially started during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, after years of struggling with body image. He hired a trainer and began paying closer attention to his diet and workouts. “I would say I lived a pretty unhealthy life from 20 to 30… wellness is a direct mirror to mental health and the way you feel,” he told Men’s Health.

Family support and motivation

Family life played a big role in Sheeran’s new lifestyle. He recalls a moment after his first daughter, Lyra, was born: “I had my best mate round and we had a bottle of wine. I went to bed, then Lyra woke up 20 minutes after I’d fallen asleep. I was like, ‘F***, I probably shouldn’t drink if I’m going to feel this dreadful.’” He credited his wife, Cherry, for encouraging him to stay active. “My wife is a very athletic human being… when COVID hit, Cherry got pregnant, and we started running together.”

A varied workout routine

Sheeran’s workouts now include running, lifting weights, swimming, yoga, and reformer Pilates, which he says helped him get into the best shape of his life. Weight training helped him lean out without becoming bulky.

Mindful eating and moderation

Alongside exercise, Sheeran became more mindful of his diet. He told Rolling Stone in 2023 that he is naturally a binge eater, but exercise helped curb cravings for junk food and alcohol.

Today, Ed Sheeran’s 14kg transformation reflects a balance of healthy eating, fitness, and family inspiration, a journey that proves motivation can come from love and responsibility.