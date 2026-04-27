Electrolytes for rehydration: Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares who needs them and who should avoid

Electrolytes have quickly become a staple in the wellness world, and as heat waves are taking over, many people often add them to water for the promise of better hydration, improved performance, and faster recovery. But while they’re widely marketed as essential, the reality is more nuanced – not everyone actually needs them. The benefits largely depend on your lifestyle, activity levels, and overall health, making it important to understand when electrolyte supplementation is useful and when plain water does the job just fine.

Know the right way to consume electrolytes!(Unsplash)

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Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, is breaking down the do's and don’ts of electrolyte use. In an Instagram video shared on April 25, he explains who genuinely benefits from electrolyte supplementation, who is unlikely to need it, and who should avoid it altogether.

Who can benefit from electrolytes?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr London, if you lead a highly active lifestyle – whether through intense workouts, regular sauna use, or physically demanding outdoor work – you’re likely losing significant amounts of water and electrolytes through sweat. Over time, this depletion can impact performance and recovery, which is why incorporating electrolyte replenishment can be beneficial in maintaining optimal hydration and balance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr London, if you lead a highly active lifestyle – whether through intense workouts, regular sauna use, or physically demanding outdoor work – you’re likely losing significant amounts of water and electrolytes through sweat. Over time, this depletion can impact performance and recovery, which is why incorporating electrolyte replenishment can be beneficial in maintaining optimal hydration and balance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He explains, “If you're working out at a high intensity, you utilise heat therapy, you're working outside, anything where you're sweating a lot, you're losing more than just water, and you need to replace sodium, potassium, and magnesium because every cell in the body counts on it.” Who won’t benefit from electrolytes? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explains, “If you're working out at a high intensity, you utilise heat therapy, you're working outside, anything where you're sweating a lot, you're losing more than just water, and you need to replace sodium, potassium, and magnesium because every cell in the body counts on it.” Who won’t benefit from electrolytes? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr London notes that if your lifestyle is largely sedentary, with minimal sweating, electrolyte supplements are unlikely to offer much benefit. For those with desk jobs who spend most of their day indoors in air-conditioned environments, routine electrolyte replenishment is generally unnecessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr London notes that if your lifestyle is largely sedentary, with minimal sweating, electrolyte supplements are unlikely to offer much benefit. For those with desk jobs who spend most of their day indoors in air-conditioned environments, routine electrolyte replenishment is generally unnecessary. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Electrolytes probably won’t benefit you if you’re sedentary, don’t exercise or sweat, and spend your day sitting inside at an air-conditioned desk. For most people in this camp, they’re unnecessary.”

Who should avoid electrolytes?

The heart surgeon cautions that if you have a history of hypertension, kidney disease, heart failure, or related conditions, electrolyte supplements may do more harm than good, and it is best to steer clear. He adds that if a healthcare professional has advised you to avoid them, that guidance should be taken seriously.

Dr London notes, “Who should avoid it? Well, if you have a history of high blood pressure, heart failure, any kidney issue, or a health care professional has told you to avoid electrolytes, clearly, they're not for you.”

How to use electrolytes?

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Highlighting his own routine, Dr London explains that on days involving intense training or sauna use – when significant fluids and salts are lost through sweat – electrolyte replenishment can be beneficial. However, on lighter or rest days with minimal sweating, he notes that regular hydration paired with a balanced, whole-foods diet is typically sufficient.

He emphasises, “How do I use it? Well, on the days that I'm training intensely, utilising the sauna, I know I'm going to be sweating a lot, I utilise electrolyte therapy. On my off days, I typically hydrate and count on a whole foods diet to maintain my electrolyte balance.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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