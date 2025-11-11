Even at 60, Milind Soman is committed to staying fit: ‘Body doesn’t decide how old you are, attitude does’

Milind Soman has emerged as an icon for fitness enthusiasts. The 60-year-old model has managed to defy age and retain not just his charming looks but also incredible fitness despite entering the sixth decade of his life. Milind Soman turned 60 on November 4.(Instagram)

In an interview with Bombay Times, the model-turned-fitness freak spoke about what keeps him going. He credited his attitude towards fitness for being in great shape.

“Your body doesn’t decide how old you are — your attitude does. I’ve met 20-year-olds who are tired of life and 70-year-olds who wake up excited for a morning run. It’s not about stopping time; it’s about moving with purpose and joy,” Milind said.

He is known for undertaking daunting challenges that would test even those who are in the prime of their youth. A marathoner, the former model also participated in the Ironman challenge when he was 50, a rare feat, but then did so again 10 years later.

He also recently took part in the #FitIndianRun challenge, which involved cycling and running through mountainous terrain for 330 kilometres.

“The first time I did the Ironman at 50, it was a test of willpower. Ten years later, at 60, it became a celebration of balance — body, mind, discipline and consistency,” Milind said.

Milind believes that age “doesn’t slow you down; inconsistency and indiscipline do.”

“Self-respect is respect for your body and mind, which will reward you in ways you can’t imagine. At 60, I feel stronger, lighter, and freer than I did at 30,” he stated.

To assist himself in the quest to stay fit, Soman also focuses on a healthy diet.

While speaking to Hindustan Times in September, he shared his dietary routine. It includes eating a plentiful quantity of fruits in the morning and a simple, healthy vegetarian meal at lunch and dinner. He also talked about avoiding meat, since it is difficult to digest.

Milind Soman cites Shah Rukh Khan as inspiration

While Milind Soman is a great inspiration to all those who seek to live a healthy life, for the man himself, his own inspiration is Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 60 earlier this month.

Speaking to the Bombay Times, Soman said that Shah Rukh is also managing to look young at 60 and continuing to deliver hits. He observed that with changes in lifestyle and an increased focus on fitness, people no longer look at being 60 as reaching a late milestone in their life. Instead, they seek to “create experiences” which are memorable.

As far as his own motivation for remaining young mentally is concerned, it is about retaining the ability to perform difficult tasks easily – like running barefoot, or climbing to the top of a mountain or swimming across a large water body.

Milind remains focused on “feeling good” more than looking good. He advises people who are aiming to adopt a fitter lifestyle to do so immediately, rather than looking into the distant future.

