Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Experiencing pain in your right shoulder? Doctor explains it can be a warning sign for gallstones

ByTapatrisha Das
Feb 03, 2025 09:07 PM IST

Dr. Sandeep Aggarwal explained which kind of shoulder pain is a sign of gallstone, and the additional signs that we should be aware of.

Gallstones are deposits of cholesterol, bilirubin, and calcium salts that deposit in the gall bladder and can be the size of a grain of sand to a golf ball. They are usually accompanied by pain the abdomen, nausea, fever, jaundice and coloured stool and urine. However, sometimes, a shoulder pain can also denote gallstones. Also read | Gallstones: Causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment

“Shoulder pain can occasionally be a symptom of gallstones," said Dr. Sandeep Aggarwal.(Pexels)
“Shoulder pain can occasionally be a symptom of gallstones," said Dr. Sandeep Aggarwal.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sandeep Aggarwal, Chairman - Manipal Institute of Minimal Access, Bariatric, GI & Robotic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi said, “Shoulder pain can occasionally be a symptom of gallstones, however, extreme shoulder pain in the absence of abdominal pain is uncommon. Isolated severe right shoulder pain is unlikely to be due to gallstones. The usual symptoms of gallstones include severe pain in the right side and the center of the upper abdomen, usually below the right rib cage margin. Sometimes, this pain can be referred to the region of the right shoulder. This happens as a result of the irritation of the phrenic nerve due to inflammation of the gall bladder.”

What kind of shoulder pain is a sign of gallstone?

“Of course, there can be other causes of shoulder pain like pleuritis, pneumonia, fluid collection below the diaphragm besides causes related to shoulder itself. Referred pain in this situation means there is no continuity of pain in the abdomen and shoulder signifying pain is perceived in a region (e.g., the shoulder) that is not the actual site of the problem which can be the gallbladder. In most instances, pain in both the abdomen and the shoulder might not be simultaneous, making it difficult to diagnose,” Dr. Sandeep Aggarwal explained. Also read | Myths about gallstones: Is normal life possible after removing gallbladder?

Know the signs of gallstones.(Unsplash)
Know the signs of gallstones.(Unsplash)

Additional symptoms to be aware of:

Indigestion or bloating: A feeling of fullness or discomfort in the upper abdomen after eating food, particularly after eating fatty food items like meat and dairy.

Dark-colored urine or light-colored stool: This can also signify that the gallstones are obstructing common bile duct.

Intense nausea: This can happen due to irritation of the digestive system.

Fever: Chills and fever might be present if the gallbladder becomes infected

Gallstone-induced pancreatitis: A severe condition caused by a gallstone obstructing the pancreatic duct including severe pain in the center of abdomen and vomiting. Also read | Are gallstones linked to an increased risk of Gallbladder Cancer (GBC)? Health expert answers

How to treat gallstones?

Dietary recommendation: A low-fat diet while the patient is waiting for surgery can help prevent complications.

Gallbladder removal surgery: This is a common treatment for gallstones done via laparoscopy or Robotic cholecystectomy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On