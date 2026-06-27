Eye problems or brain warning signs? Neurosurgeon shares when vision changes may be serious

“Visual signals travel from the eye through the optic nerve, optic chiasm and optic tracts before reaching the visual cortex in the occipital lobe. Any disruption along this neural pathway, whether due to a tumour, raised pressure or a vascular event, can first show up as a vision complaint,” he described the neural pathway.

The neurosurgeon revealed that the eye is actually an ‘extension of the brain.’

To raise awareness about when an eye problem may be serious, Dr Abhijit G Warade, consultant- neurosurgery at P D Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, unpacked and clarified in an interview with HT Lifestyle why eye problems are connected to the brain and what the warning signs are.

Eye problems are sometimes dismissed as routine concerns, something to be fixed with new glasses, eye drops or a visit to the ophthalmologist. But not every vision complaint begins in the eye. In some cases, symptoms which many are habituated to, like double vision, which sometimes is associated with eye power, may actually indicate underlying neurological problems. ALSO READ: Can sugar cause brain cancer? Neurosurgeon explains the real link between sweet foods, insulin spikes and tumour growth

The doctor agreed that the first signs of a brain tumour are vision problems. He mentioned several types which do. Since tumours can disrupt the neural pathways involved in vision, he highlighted Pituitary Adenoma as one such tumour. It is among the most common tumours in this region and is usually benign in nature. However, it can cause gradual vision loss, which is alarming, as the neurosurgeon expressed concern that patients do not notice this early.

Another type of tumour that can affect vision is craniopharyngioma, which may be seen in both children and adults. The neurosurgeon added that this tumour is generally congenital in origin and develops in the same region as the pituitary gland. Along with vision complaints, and accompanied by hormonal deficiencies.

Dr Warade also named meningiomas in the sellar or suprasellar region, which grow close to the optic nerves and pituitary gland, and as they grow, they compress the visual pathway, which results in progressive vision problems, including blurred vision or loss of peripheral vision.

The last tumour the doctor spotted was the optic pathway glioma, which develops directly along the optic pathway. This pathway carries visual signals from the eyes to the brain. As this damages the nerves involved in vision, it causes vision loss.

But Dr Warade, however, assured that all these tumours are surgically treatable and with timely intervention, good results are achievable and significant recovery of lost vision is possible. It is important that you can identify these neurological red flags: sudden vision loss, new double vision, or a progressive visual field defect

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.