Eye problems or brain warning signs? Neurosurgeon shares when vision changes may be serious
Learn from a neurosurgeon four types of tumours that can cause eye problems, making it important to take vision changes seriously.
Eye problems are sometimes dismissed as routine concerns, something to be fixed with new glasses, eye drops or a visit to the ophthalmologist. But not every vision complaint begins in the eye. In some cases, symptoms which many are habituated to, like double vision, which sometimes is associated with eye power, may actually indicate underlying neurological problems.
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To raise awareness about when an eye problem may be serious, Dr Abhijit G Warade, consultant- neurosurgery at P D Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, unpacked and clarified in an interview with HT Lifestyle why eye problems are connected to the brain and what the warning signs are.
1.How are eyes connected to the brain?
The neurosurgeon revealed that the eye is actually an ‘extension of the brain.’
“Visual signals travel from the eye through the optic nerve, optic chiasm and optic tracts before reaching the visual cortex in the occipital lobe. Any disruption along this neural pathway, whether due to a tumour, raised pressure or a vascular event, can first show up as a vision complaint,” he described the neural pathway.
2. Can brain tumour signs begin with vision problems?
The doctor agreed that the first signs of a brain tumour are vision problems. He mentioned several types which do. Since tumours can disrupt the neural pathways involved in vision, he highlighted Pituitary Adenoma as one such tumour. It is among the most common tumours in this region and is usually benign in nature. However, it can cause gradual vision loss, which is alarming, as the neurosurgeon expressed concern that patients do not notice this early.
Another type of tumour that can affect vision is craniopharyngioma, which may be seen in both children and adults. The neurosurgeon added that this tumour is generally congenital in origin and develops in the same region as the pituitary gland. Along with vision complaints, and accompanied by hormonal deficiencies.
Dr Warade also named meningiomas in the sellar or suprasellar region, which grow close to the optic nerves and pituitary gland, and as they grow, they compress the visual pathway, which results in progressive vision problems, including blurred vision or loss of peripheral vision.
The last tumour the doctor spotted was the optic pathway glioma, which develops directly along the optic pathway. This pathway carries visual signals from the eyes to the brain. As this damages the nerves involved in vision, it causes vision loss.
But Dr Warade, however, assured that all these tumours are surgically treatable and with timely intervention, good results are achievable and significant recovery of lost vision is possible. It is important that you can identify these neurological red flags: sudden vision loss, new double vision, or a progressive visual field defect
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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