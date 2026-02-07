Falling sick often? Doctor shares 3 essential nutrients women should not miss and what foods are rich in them

One of the fundamental pillars of women's wellness is nutrition. Women's physiological systems are complex and multifaceted, spanning everything from hormonal regulation to reproductive health and metabolic function. Adequate nutritional support emerges as a vital factor, helping improve overall health by supporting better energy levels, hormonal balance, immunity and long-term wellness.



But, often women, sometimes swamped with household chores, stressed by work deadlines or juggling both, may miss out on essential nutrients, which can be detrimental to their health over time. Nutritional deficiencies can leave you vulnerable. (Picture credit: Freepik) To comprehend more comprehensively about the missing, overlooked nutritional requirements, we reached out to Dr Kamlesh Prajapti, consultant pathologist and hematopathologist at Agilus Diagnostics, who identified three essential nutrients without which energy gets affected, hormonal balance is disturbed, fertility is impacted, along with long-term well-being.



He noted, “The real concern is that symptoms creep in slowly and by the time they are recognised, daily life is already being affected.”



What does this mean? It is a cause of alarm as these nutritional deficiencies' effects do not show up with visible symptoms right away. They silently develop these signs until they begin to interfere with your everyday living, starting from energy, focus, to more serious liek hormonal health. The pathologist shared these 3 nutrients: 1. Iron

Dr Prajapti explained why iron is essential for women's health. “ Iron is essential for the formation of haemoglobin in red blood cells, responsible for transporting oxygen efficiently, which is why low iron so often shows up as constant tiredness (fatigue), breathlessness, dizziness and reduced work capacity or frequent infections.”

Moreover, left unaddressed, the doctor revealed that women are at risk of irregular menstrual loss, pregnancy and the physical demands of recovery after childbirth. Signs like hair fall, pale skin or a general sense of exhaustion also follow.



To give a perspective on how important iron is, he called it the heart of good health, reminding us of its role in haemoglobin formation and oxygen transport, which are critical for maintaining energy levels, immunity and overall bodily functions. The doctor recommended eating these foods: Spinach

Amarnath

Lentils

Chickpeas

Millets

Nuts and seeds

Jaggery

Dates

Red meat

Egg yolk

For better results, Dr Kamlesh suggested adding vitamin C–rich foods like citrus fruits, amla, or tomatoes as they help the body absorb iron more effectively. 2. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is the second nutrient which is usually overlooked. The doctor cautioned that women who are vegetarian or vegan suffer from thius deficiency without realising. “Vitamin B12 keeps the nerves healthy, supports brain function and helps in the formation of red blood cells, DNA synthesis,” Dr Kamlesh said.



Here are some of the signs of Vitamin B12 deficiency, as per the hematopathologist: Lingering fatigue

Tingling in the hands or feet

Poor concentration

Mood changes Here are some of the dietary sources for this nurtients, as suggested:

Milk

Curd

Paneer

Cheese

Eggs

Fish

Meat 3. Folate

