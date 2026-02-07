Falling sick often? Doctor shares 3 essential nutrients women should not miss and what foods are rich in them
If your immunity has been hit and you are falling sick frequently, know which nutrients you need to add to your diet that can help improve your wellbeing.
One of the fundamental pillars of women's wellness is nutrition. Women's physiological systems are complex and multifaceted, spanning everything from hormonal regulation to reproductive health and metabolic function. Adequate nutritional support emerges as a vital factor, helping improve overall health by supporting better energy levels, hormonal balance, immunity and long-term wellness.
But, often women, sometimes swamped with household chores, stressed by work deadlines or juggling both, may miss out on essential nutrients, which can be detrimental to their health over time.
To comprehend more comprehensively about the missing, overlooked nutritional requirements, we reached out to Dr Kamlesh Prajapti, consultant pathologist and hematopathologist at Agilus Diagnostics, who identified three essential nutrients without which energy gets affected, hormonal balance is disturbed, fertility is impacted, along with long-term well-being.
He noted, “The real concern is that symptoms creep in slowly and by the time they are recognised, daily life is already being affected.”
What does this mean? It is a cause of alarm as these nutritional deficiencies' effects do not show up with visible symptoms right away. They silently develop these signs until they begin to interfere with your everyday living, starting from energy, focus, to more serious liek hormonal health.
The pathologist shared these 3 nutrients:
1. Iron
Dr Prajapti explained why iron is essential for women's health. “ Iron is essential for the formation of haemoglobin in red blood cells, responsible for transporting oxygen efficiently, which is why low iron so often shows up as constant tiredness (fatigue), breathlessness, dizziness and reduced work capacity or frequent infections.”
Moreover, left unaddressed, the doctor revealed that women are at risk of irregular menstrual loss, pregnancy and the physical demands of recovery after childbirth. Signs like hair fall, pale skin or a general sense of exhaustion also follow.
To give a perspective on how important iron is, he called it the heart of good health, reminding us of its role in haemoglobin formation and oxygen transport, which are critical for maintaining energy levels, immunity and overall bodily functions.
The doctor recommended eating these foods:
- Spinach
- Amarnath
- Lentils
- Chickpeas
- Millets
- Nuts and seeds
- Jaggery
- Dates
- Red meat
- Egg yolk
For better results, Dr Kamlesh suggested adding vitamin C–rich foods like citrus fruits, amla, or tomatoes as they help the body absorb iron more effectively.
2. Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12 is the second nutrient which is usually overlooked. The doctor cautioned that women who are vegetarian or vegan suffer from thius deficiency without realising. “Vitamin B12 keeps the nerves healthy, supports brain function and helps in the formation of red blood cells, DNA synthesis,” Dr Kamlesh said.
Here are some of the signs of Vitamin B12 deficiency, as per the hematopathologist:
- Lingering fatigue
- Tingling in the hands or feet
- Poor concentration
- Mood changes
Here are some of the dietary sources for this nurtients, as suggested:
- Milk
- Curd
- Paneer
- Cheese
- Eggs
- Fish
- Meat
3. Folate
The third nutrient on this list is folate, or vitamin B9s, which is particularly important during the reproductive years. It plays a crucial role before and during pregnancy by supporting cell growth and repair, and helping reduce the risk of developmental abnormalities, while also contributing to overall blood health and immunity. The doctor noted that adequate folate before and during pregnancy supports healthy fetal development and lowers the risk of birth defects. But if you do not address the deficiency, then you are at risk of issues like anaemia, weakness and reduced immunity.
Here are some of the folate-rich foods you need to add to your diet, according to the pathologist:
- Dark leafy green veggies
- Broccoli
- Asparagus
- Avocado
- Citrus fruits
- Peanuts
- Lentils
- Whole grains.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey brings her penchant for storytelling to craft compelling, relatable narratives across the diverse touchpoints of human experience, including mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion. Because, in the end, it’s the little stories we live and share that make us human.Read More
