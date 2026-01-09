Farah Khan turns 61: Inside her weight loss journey, from getting tummy tuck surgery to sticking to 2 daily meals

Farah Khan has always been candid about her personal life. As the filmmaker turns 61 on January 9, 2026, we are taking a look at her fitness journey, how she managed to lose weight, and her secret to staying healthy. Also Read | This village doesn't allow giving birth or dying, everyone carries gun for safety. Take a video tour Happy birthday, Farah Khan: A look at her weight loss journey.

All about Farah Khan's weight loss journey

In a March 31, 2025, episode of her YouTube show with her cook Dilip, Farah opened up about her transformation journey, revealing that despite being a foodie, she had consciously decided to eat only twice a day.

“I try to eat only twice daily. Lunch and dinner. Early dinner by 7.30. Intermittent fasting. But been following for a long time. I had lost weight before Jhalak also,” Farah Khan had confessed in the episode.

In another conversation with Soha Ali Khan for her podcast, All About Her, in November 2025, Farah had shared with the actor the challenges she faced during her weight loss journey. She revealed that it took her about 7 years to lose weight.

“After 4-5 years (of giving birth), I had to go and do a tummy tuck surgery because there was so much extra skin,” Farah confessed, revealing that she also had vitamin drips and lymphatic massages at a wellness spa.

‘I had terrible skin’

Sharing her skincare woes, Farah admitted on the podcast, “I used to be very thin till I had the kids. I had terrible skin, and I didn't even use to go for a blow dry because I was working non-stop. We used to shoot day shifts and night shifts altogether.” But once she turned 50, things changed. “After I hit 50, I visit a skin doctor and regularly take hair vitamins,” she confessed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.