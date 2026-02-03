Fat loss coach shares 10 cheap things that helped her lose weight with PCOD: ‘No fancy supplements just…’
To manage PCOS/PCOD and aid weight loss, fat loss coach Sunaina recommends consistent meals, eggs, hydration, walking after meals, and more cheap hacks.
Weight loss may be an uphill battle; however, it doesn't have to be expensive. Making the right choices, eating seasonal and local foods that are healthy, and adopting lifestyle habits that benefit your body can be a game-changer, according to PCOD/PCOS fat-loss coach Sunaina.
In a February 1 Instagram post, Sunaina highlighted 10 cheap things that helped her lose weight while being diagnosed with PCOD. “No fancy supplements. Just boring things that WORK,” the fat loss coach wrote in the caption. Let's find out what they are:
10 cheap things to help you lose weight with PCOD/PCOS
In the post, the fat loss coach highlighted easy steps she adopted in her daily lifestyle that helped her lose kilos, including prepping her meals in one go, eating eggs, walking 10 minutes after meals, eating the same dish every day, and more.
1. Prepping lunch + dinner in one go for 2 to 3 days
When food is ready, you don’t snack, order, or skip meals, according to the fat loss coach. This, in turn, helps insulin stay calmer because you are not consuming junk to feel full.
2. Eating eggs
According to her, eggs are cheap, filling, and high in protein. Eating them means having fewer cravings, plus they are better for fat loss when you have PCOS/PCOD.
3. Eating the SAME meals on repeat
“Variety isn’t healing when hormones are unstable. Consistency is,” the fat loss coach stressed, urging people to try the hack of eating the same meals on repeat.
4. Fruits first
If you are craving something sweet, the fat-loss coach suggested always eating fruit first. Apple, banana, and berries help curb cravings, reducing the risk of an impulsive dessert order.
5. Drinking enough water
“Drink enough water before blaming hunger. Half the time, it was dehydration, not cravings,” the fat loss coach noted.
6. Walking 10 minutes after meals
According to the coach, walking for 10 minutes after every meal is a free, low-effort, high-impact hack for managing blood sugar.
7. Using basic home spices
Next, she suggested using basic home spices instead of fat-burning teas. According to her, cinnamon, cumin, and turmeric are cheap and better for insulin than trendy drinks.
8. Sunlight
Exposure to 10–15 minutes of sunlight in the morning, rather than taking supplements, helps hormones more than many pills do, the fat loss coach suggested.
9. Walking instead of driving
She also suggested walking instead of driving for short distances. “Free movement still burns fat and lowers cortisol,” she added.
10. Stopping “PCOS/PCOD shopping” on Instagram
Lastly, she warned, “No more buying and trying random powders, teas, detoxes of every other influencer-recommendations. Sticking to basic ones saved me money, stress, and hormone chaos. PCOS/PCOD fat loss isn’t about spending more. It’s about wasting less money, energy, and years of confusion.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
