Fat loss coach shares 10 cheap things that helped her lose weight with PCOD: ‘No fancy supplements just…’

Weight loss may be an uphill battle; however, it doesn't have to be expensive. Making the right choices, eating seasonal and local foods that are healthy, and adopting lifestyle habits that benefit your body can be a game-changer, according to PCOD/PCOS fat-loss coach Sunaina. The fat loss coach highlighted easy steps she adopted in her daily lifestyle that helped her lose kilos. (Pexels)

Also Read | Do you get frequent red spots after rubbing your eyes? Physician explains what it is and when it gets concerning

In a February 1 Instagram post, Sunaina highlighted 10 cheap things that helped her lose weight while being diagnosed with PCOD. “No fancy supplements. Just boring things that WORK,” the fat loss coach wrote in the caption. Let's find out what they are: