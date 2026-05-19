Feeling exhausted but your brain refuses to fall asleep? Life coach shares breathing techniques to relax mental loops

In today’s fast-paced world, stress and overstimulation have become a part of everyday life, making it increasingly difficult for people to truly unwind at night. When the mind is constantly occupied with solving problems, processing information and worrying about responsibilities, it often struggles to switch off even when the body is physically exhausted. Many people experience this common but frustrating cycle that experts say can be managed with simple lifestyle practices and mindful relaxation techniques.

Mindful breathing techniques can help you sleep better.(Unsplash)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Taarika Dave – holistic life coach and yoga expert at Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems (LCHHS) – highlighted how many people today end their days feeling “tired and wired”, as she describes it. It is a state where the body feels completely exhausted, yet the mind refuses to slow down or switch off.

Why does this happen?

Describing the condition, the lifestyle coach explains, “Think of your mind like a browser with multiple tabs: work, health, relationships, finances, responsibilities, news, and lingering worries. From the moment we wake up, we are constantly processing information, making decisions, and reacting to stimuli. Even when the day ends, these ‘tabs’ don’t automatically close.”

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{{^usCountry}} Even after the day ends, the mind often remains caught in an endless loop of thoughts, tasks and stimulation, making it difficult to truly switch off. Adding to this, Taarika highlights that constant exposure to screens keeps tricking the brain into staying alert, even at night, when darkness is naturally meant to signal the body and mind to slow down and prepare for rest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even after the day ends, the mind often remains caught in an endless loop of thoughts, tasks and stimulation, making it difficult to truly switch off. Adding to this, Taarika highlights that constant exposure to screens keeps tricking the brain into staying alert, even at night, when darkness is naturally meant to signal the body and mind to slow down and prepare for rest. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The lifestyle coach explains, “Biologically, we are designed to follow a natural rhythm, the circadian rhythm where darkness signals the brain to slow down. But modern life disrupts this completely. Artificial lighting, screens, and late-night scrolling trick the brain into staying alert.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lifestyle coach explains, “Biologically, we are designed to follow a natural rhythm, the circadian rhythm where darkness signals the brain to slow down. But modern life disrupts this completely. Artificial lighting, screens, and late-night scrolling trick the brain into staying alert.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Even if it’s dark outside, our phones and laptops convince the brain that it’s still daytime. So, the system keeps running. Add to that the habit of taking devices into bed, and the brain never gets a clear signal that the day is over. The result? Physical fatigue paired with mental hyperactivity,” she adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Even if it’s dark outside, our phones and laptops convince the brain that it’s still daytime. So, the system keeps running. Add to that the habit of taking devices into bed, and the brain never gets a clear signal that the day is over. The result? Physical fatigue paired with mental hyperactivity,” she adds. {{/usCountry}}

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Mindful breathing techniques can help you fall asleep. (Unsplash)

How breathwork breaks mental loops

According to Taarika, one of the simplest and most effective ways to interrupt this cycle is through breathwork. She emphasises, “Breathwork is a beautiful way to build a conscious disconnect from the day. The science is simple: the brain cannot fully focus on multiple things at once. When you intentionally shift attention to your breath, you interrupt repetitive thought patterns. When you bring your focus to the inhale and exhale, you cut the chain of thoughts. The mind can either focus on the thoughts or the breath, not both.”

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The practice, according to the yoga expert, is known as prandharna – a technique centred on focused awareness of the breath. It helps anchor attention to physical sensations such as the rise and fall of the belly, the natural rhythm of breathing, and even the temperature of the air moving in and out of the body.

Breathing techniques that help you sleep

Taarika outlines some breathing patterns that are especially effective in calming the nervous system.

Box breathing (4-4-4-4): Inhale for four counts, hold for four, exhale for four, hold for four. This steady rhythm helps quiet mental chatter.

4-7-8 breathing: Inhale for four counts, hold for seven, exhale for eight (through the mouth). If seven counts feel too long, reduce the hold slightly. The longer the exhale, the more it signals safety to the body. It tells your system that it’s okay to relax.

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Left nostril breathing: Inhale through the left nostril, exhale through the right. This activates the parasympathetic nervous system, the body’s relaxation mode.

Supporting the mind to let go

Taarika highlights that breathwork tends to work best when paired with small mental rituals that signal closure at the end of the day. She emphasises the importance of giving the brain permission to slow down and switch off. Practices such as journaling, yoga nidra and body scanning can help calm the mind and relax the body before sleep.

The yoga expert explains, “I encourage people to give their brain permission to shut down, to say, ‘The day is done. I don’t have to solve everything right now.’” Even writing down thoughts before bed can help externalise worries. Practices like yoga nidra or body scanning further deepen relaxation. As you scan your body from your toes to your head, you may simply drift into sleep, and that’s the body doing what it naturally knows how to do.”

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Taarika concludes, “Ultimately, sleep is not something we force. It is something we need to allow given the times we are living in today. And sometimes, all the mind needs is slow conscious breaths.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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