Feeling tired all day? Nutritionist explains how your everyday eating habits could be draining your energy

When we feel exhausted all day, the first suspects are usually poor sleep or stress. But sometimes, the real culprit is hiding in our everyday eating habits. A few seemingly harmless food habits can quietly drain your energy without you ever connecting the two. Lakshmi Kale, head nutritionist at Nutrition In Sync, shared common eating mistakes that could be sapping your energy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Clinical nutritionist reveals simple yet effective ways to reduce belly fat without crash dieting or extreme workouts

"Most people come to me asking how they can boost their energy. What they don't realise is that it's often their everyday eating habits quietly working against them. The good news is that small changes to what and when you eat can make a noticeable difference," said Lakshmi Kale.

The sugar rush is a myth

Lakshmi highlighted that biscuit or sugary snacks may feel like an instant energy boost, but the effect rarely lasts. Carbohydrates did not improve mood or alertness. Instead, people often reported feeling more tired within 30 minutes. Pairing carbohydrates with protein, healthy fats, or fibre helps slow the rise in blood sugar and prevents the energy crash that often follows.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pairing carbohydrates with protein, healthy fats, or fibre helps slow the rise in blood sugar and prevents the energy crash that often follows.

It's not just lunch making you sleepy

{{^usCountry}} Lunch often gets blamed for the afternoon slump, but your body's biological clock plays a much bigger role. Most people naturally experience a dip in alertness during the afternoon, and a large, high-fat meal can make it even worse by increasing hormones linked to sleepiness. Instead of skipping lunch, choose a balanced meal with protein, vegetables and healthy fats to support steadier energy throughout the day. That late coffee could be backfiring {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lunch often gets blamed for the afternoon slump, but your body's biological clock plays a much bigger role. Most people naturally experience a dip in alertness during the afternoon, and a large, high-fat meal can make it even worse by increasing hormones linked to sleepiness. Instead of skipping lunch, choose a balanced meal with protein, vegetables and healthy fats to support steadier energy throughout the day. That late coffee could be backfiring {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Lakshmi, coffee can certainly make you feel more alert, but timing matters. Consuming around 400 mg of caffeine even six hours before bedtime can reduce sleep by more than an hour. That late afternoon coffee may help you get through today's workload, but it could quietly reduce tonight's sleep and leave you feeling even more tired tomorrow.

Alcohol knocks you out; it doesn't help you rest

Many people believe a drink at night helps them sleep. In reality, alcohol doesn't improve sleep; it simply sedates you. It knocks you out instead of allowing your body to move naturally through the restorative stages of sleep. Because it suppresses REM sleep and fragments the second half of the night, you may wake up feeling tired despite spending enough time in bed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Coffee can certainly make you feel more alert, but timing matters.

When it's time to get tested?

Lakshmi highlighted that don't overlook nutrient deficiencies. Low iron and vitamin B12 can cause persistent fatigue long before anaemia develops, and both are common in India, especially among women and vegetarians. If you've improved your meal quality, caffeine timing and sleep routine but still feel exhausted after a few weeks, it's worth speaking to your practitioner. Conditions such as thyroid disorders, diabetes and sleep apnoea can also present as ongoing fatigue.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If you're constantly running on empty, don't just reach for another cup of coffee or an energy drink. Sometimes, the biggest boost comes from fixing the everyday habits that have been quietly draining your energy all along.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.