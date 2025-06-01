Fire up your core with these easy but effective yoga asanas

Maintaining a strong core is an often-ignored but truly essential health hack. It plays a central role in nearly every movement your body makes. It helps maintain the perfect posture, increase your balance, reduces injury risk and more. But did you know that a gym membership isn't the only way to get a strong core? Even yoga can help. Boat Pose and Bridge Pose are effective yoga postures that strengthen the core, improve balance, and support spinal alignment.

3 yoga poses to fire up your core

Riya Vyas, founder of Unalome Yoga, shared three asanas you can try to fire up your core easily and effectively. Postures like Boat Pose (Navasana) and Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana), featured in this reel, engage the deep abdominal muscles, support spinal alignment, and improve posture.

Variations of the boat pose further challenge the body, enhancing endurance and muscular control. Unlike high-impact workouts, yoga strengthens the core while minimising strain on the joints.

Watch the video here:

Boat Pose (Navasana):

It is a core-strengthening yoga posture that builds balance and stability by engaging the abdominal muscles. It also helps improve concentration and tones the hips and spine.

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana):

Setu Bandhasana, or Bridge Pose, strengthens the back, glutes, and hamstrings while gently opening the chest and spine. It also helps calm the mind and relieve stress and mild depression.

Expert inputs on core strengthening via yoga

Riya tells us that in a world increasingly dominated by sedentary routines and screen time, maintaining core strength is more important than ever. “A strong core is not just about toned abs—it forms the foundation for overall stability, balance, and functional movement. It keeps your spine and organs protected. Yoga, with its mindful approach and holistic postures, offers a powerful and sustainable way to build core strength.”

She adds, “A strong core is key to preventing lower back pain, improving athletic performance, and enhancing daily movement—from lifting groceries to standing for long hours. It also supports better breathing and digestion, making it vital for overall well-being.”