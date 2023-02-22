Fistula: Causes, risk factors, signs and symptoms, treatment, prevention tips

If you have been diagnosed with a fistula then you will have to pay attention to your health and you will be shocked to know that neglecting this health condition can land you in a grave problem. Yes, you have heard it right! If left untreated, a fistula can invite bacterial infection, which can turn into sepsis, a dangerous condition that causes low blood pressure, organ damage or even death so, take complete charge of your health and improve your quality of life.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajan Modi, Laparoscopy and Laser Surgeon at House of Doctors, revealed, “An anal fistula is a tunnel between the inside of the anus and the outside skin around the anus. One tends to get detected with a fistula owing to infection of anal glands. Currently, majority of people suffer from fistulas. Did you know? A fistula is also seen due to an injury or surgery. Not only this, even inflammation can also cause a fistula. They can lead to discomfort as you will be unable to concentrate on your daily activities. Certain factors such as Crohn’s disease, trauma, tuberculosis (TB), cancer, and even sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) can invite this condition.”

He explained, “Signs and symptoms of fistula are anal abscesses, pain, swelling in the anal region, pus from an opening around the anus, skin irritation around the anal region, bleeding, painful bowel movements and fever. One will have to consult the doctor without any second thoughts. It will be essential to seek timely help and tackle this condition without any further delay. These symptoms can take a toll on your overall well-being by stealing your peace of mind.”

Talking about the complications of fistula, he said, “One with a fistula will have to be careful. Beware of the bacterial infection seen due to this condition that can turn into sepsis, a perilous condition that leads to low blood pressure, organ damage, or even death. The recurrence of this condition is possible, speak to the doctor about the guidelines you should follow. Other complications include incontinence.” As for the treatment, he shared it will be in the form of surgery and the doctor will decide it based on your condition.

Suggesting tips to prevent fistula, he advised, “Try to keep constipation at bay by eating foods rich in fiber, staying hydrated by drinking enough water, avoiding processed foods, and exercising daily to ease bowel movement can do the trick. These fullproof tricks can help you prevent fistula. It is a good idea to stay in touch with your doctor and keep a check on this condition.”