Fitness coach shares ‘10-minute workout that actually helps flatten lower belly without gym and gets rid of mum pooch’

Fat loss coach Patrick Hong in an Instagram video on April 18 shared 'the no. 1 workout to get rid of your mum pooch'. Patrick, who keeps sharing before and after photos of his clients 'struggling with stubborn belly fat (hello, mum pooch) or flabby arms', also shared 'what makes this workout different'. Also read | Woman reveals these 4 exercises helped get rid of her belly fat, reduced her waist size to 26 inches from 38 inches Fitness coach Patrick Hong keeps sharing pictures of his clients' impressive transformations on Instagram. (Instagram/ Patrick Hong)

In the video, he said, “Try this 10-minute lower belly shred: no crunches, no gym. Let's go get that flat stomach. Set a 10-minute timer and do as many rounds as you can.”

Patrick then listed the three steps:

1. Deadbugs – 12 reps

He said: “Keep your back flat and arms extended. This targets deep core muscles that will flatten your belly.”

2. High knees – 30 seconds

Patrick said, “Drive your knees above your waistline. If you are obese, just do standing marches on the spot.”

3. Glute bridge marches – 10 each side

“Glutes on, abs on. This helps tighten your core, while protecting your lower back,” he added.

Check out his post:

What makes this belly fat workout different?

In his caption, Patrick wrote, “Still trying to crunch away your mum pooch? Here’s one 10-minute workout that actually helps flatten your lower belly without the gym, without crunches, and without sacrificing your back. This one’s for the career mums, tired mums, busy mums — aka real women who don’t have time to waste.”

He further shared 'what makes this workout different', writing:

⦿ Targets your deep core (not just surface abs)

⦿ Protects your spine

⦿ Can be done at home, anytime

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.