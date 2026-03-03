Fitness coach shares 12-point cheatsheet to lose 30 pounds in 3 months and get in shape ahead of summer
Dan Go's plan to lose 30 pounds in three months includes taking care of diet and exercise, as well as fixing sleep habits.
Summer is creeping up fast upon us, and not all of us are prepared with the summer bod that we wish for. To help out in this situation, Dan Go, fitness coach with over 20 years of experience, took to Instagram on March 2 and shared a 15-point cheatsheet that he claimed would help us lose 30 pounds in three months.
Point 1
Stop eating at least three to five hours before bed. According to Dan, this has to be rigidly maintained because it prevents horrible food decisions and improves the quality of sleep, which in turn regulates hunger the next day.
Point 2
Fix the daily calorie intake. Dan shared a simple formula: multiply the body weight by 12, and that will be an individual’s daily calorie intake.
Point 3
Ensure adequate protein intake in the daily diet. Dan shared another formula: multiply bodyweight by seven, and that will be the daily grams of protein that an individual needs to eat to build and maintain muscles while burning fat.
Point 4
Add the following to the meal plan:
- Greek yogurt
- Water, coffee, and tea
- Lean ground beef (extra-lean if possible)
- Chicken breast and thighs
- Turkey (ground or breast)
- Fatty fish
- Eggs and egg whites
- Cottage cheese
- Leafy greens
- Potatoes
- Shellfish
- Beans and lentils
- Berries
- Apples, oranges, kiwi, and grapefruit for higher-fibre fruit
- Green cruciferous vegetables
- Other high-volume veg (cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, peppers, asparagus, cucumbers)
Point 5
Set the right meal frequency (two to three times a day).
Point 6
Set the right meal schedule:
- Last meal 3 to 5 hours before bed
- First meal 1 to 2 hours upon waking
- Second meal should be in between
Point 7
Opt for Greek yoghurt, protein powder and blueberries for breakfast. Greek yoghurt is good for the gut, protein regulates appetite and improves muscles, while blueberries provide fibre and antioxidants and help lower inflammation.
Point 8
Use water to keep hunger at bay. Dan suggests drinking 500 ml in the morning, as well as drinking before and after meals. However, he also recommends stopping drinking water two hours before bed.
Point 9
Do strength training three times a week with one day of rest between them. At every session, aim to add more reps or five pounds of extra weight for progressive overload.
Point 10
Get at least 8000 to 10000 steps a day. A person with a desk job can consider getting an under-the-desk treadmill and doing walking meetings to make this easy.
Point 11
Prioritise sleep. That includes setting up the right environment with a cool room, mouth tape, and blackout shades, as well as creating a sleep routine. According to Dan, a good sleep routine involves:
- Getting morning sun upon waking
- Sleeping and waking at the same time
- Taking a hot bath or shower to cool down the body
- Avoid looking at screens one hour before bed
- Dimming lights or using red incandescent bulbs as the sun sets
Point 12
Get serious about tracking. This includes the following:
- Track weight daily (get seven-day average)
- Track workouts
- Track nutrition
- Track waistline weekly
- Take pictures every four weeks
- Keep a journal of the transformation as it is happening.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
