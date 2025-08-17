Fitness coach shares 8 sneaky ways to support fat loss: ‘Skip breakfast’

Necach Marson is a fitness coach who keeps sharing important insights related to diet and workout on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. From how to shed the extra kilos faster, to what lifestyle habits to inculcate to fast track the weight loss journey, Necach’s social media profile is replete with sustainable diet and workout tips. A few weeks back, Necach shared an Instagram post explaining the sneaky ways by which we can support the fat loss journey. Here’s what you need to know. Also read | Nutritionist shares 10 easy fat loss hacks that will help you lose weight without starving: Start every meal with dahi Sneaky ways to support the weight loss journey.(Pixabay)

1. No late-night snacks

Avoid eating 3–4 hours before bed. Helps prevent fat storage overnight.

2. Skip breakfast (try intermittent fasting)

Intermittent fasting helps your body tap into fat stores.

3. Water before meals

Drink 250–300ml of water 20–30 mins before eating. Helps control appetite.

4. Hydrate first thing

500ml of water after waking up boosts metabolism and detoxifies.

6. Ditch sugary drinks

Cut out sodas and shakes—just empty calories and sugar.

6. Weekly cheat meal

Have one cheat meal every 7 days to boost hormones and motivation.

7. Lift before cardio

Strength training before cardio = more fat burn + muscle gain.

8. Post-meal walks

Take a slow 10–15 min walk after meals to aid digestion and metabolism.

Weight loss tips to know:

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jaison Paul Sharma, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine) - consultant diabetologist at Sharma Hospital in Garhdiwala said, “Focus on whole, unprocessed, fibre-rich foods while reducing intake of ultra-processed carbohydrates and sugary beverages.” He further added that while walking is necessary, it is not enough. Resistance training should be made part of the workout routine. Additionally, he suggested a good sleep routine. “Sleep is another powerful metabolic lever; poor sleep raises ghrelin and cortisol levels, promoting fat gain. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep per night.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.