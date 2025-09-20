Fitness coach shares hacks to cut down alcohol damage by 50%, says you follow 1:1 rule

Alcohol is a social drink, for all occasions, for some people —from celebrating achievements to sulking over breakups. With its ubiquitous presence in social settings and even outside them, alcohol can harm your health, especially if you drink it the wrong way. So how can you consume alcohol safely? How this drink impacts your health is in your control. Alcohol consumption causes a lot of health repurcussions. (Pexels)

Fitness coach Lars Meidell revealed common alcohol drinking mistakes that worsen the damage in a September 19 Instagram post.

Common mistakes

While alcohol itself is unhealthy, how and when you drink it can make a difference, helping you avoid escalating its impact on your health.

These are the common mistakes, as shared by Lars: “One, drinking on an empty stomach. Two are drinking sugary alcohol. Three, eating after 10 pm. Alcohol ruins REM sleep, testosterone and metabolism. All absolutely essential to lose fat, build muscle and stay healthy in long term.”

In other words, these mistakes can’t be taken lightly; even occasional slips can actively sabotage your body’s ability to sleep, regulate hormones, burn fat, and build muscle.

3 hacks to follow

The fitness coach revealed that you can lower alcohol’s damage by 50 per cent, simply based on how and when you drink it.

Lars revealed these three hacks that help your body process alcohol more efficiently, lessening the chance of any disastrous consequences:

1. No alcohol immediately before bed

Cut alcohol 3 to 4 hours before bed.

Before bed, take magnesium glycinate and drink a glass of lemon water with sea salt, not table salt.

This gives liver time to process everything before you sleep.

2. 1:1 rule

Drink one glass of water between every alcoholic drink.

Reduces the heavy effects alcohol has on the body.

3. Eat high protein before drinking

Eat high protein before you drink; a fatty steak is perfect, as this slows down the alcohol effects.

Small adjustments, like how Lars suggested, ensure that you are not entirely giving up your social drink, but protect your health from its harmful side effects.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.