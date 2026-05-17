Fitness coach shares the ultimate protein cheat-sheet for busy Indian women trying to stay healthy
Fulfilling protein intake amidst a busy routine might feel tedious. Here’s your protein cheat sheet that will keep you on track.
Whether you are trying to lose weight or just want to keep up with your health, fulfilling the protein intake is equally important. However, fitting the relevant quantity of protein in everyday meals as a woman is often challenging. Zoe Modgill, a fitness trainer on her Instagram dated May 12, 2026, shared a protein cheat-sheet every woman can follow to fulfil her protein intake daily. Here’s a breakdown of the cheat sheet.
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Zoe said, “Your dal-roti-sabzi is not a high-protein meal. It’s a good meal. But for fat loss, strength, hormones, muscle, hair, energy, and recovery — you need a real protein anchor. Indian women are not 'low in willpower.” Most are just low in protein and over-relying on carbs.”
“Dal, roti, poha, upma, dosa, khichdi — all can fit. But they are not enough by themselves. Every main meal needs a protein anchor: eggs, paneer, tofu, chicken, fish, Greek yoghurt, whey, soya, chana, rajma or dal — but in the right quantity,” added Zoe.
Protein cheat sheet for busy Indian women{{/usCountry}}
Protein cheat sheet for busy Indian women{{/usCountry}}
Here’s a protein cheat sheet for every busy Indian woman:{{/usCountry}}
Here’s a protein cheat sheet for every busy Indian woman:{{/usCountry}}
Zoe advises to pick any 4 to 5 daily to hit 90-120g protein.{{/usCountry}}
Zoe advises to pick any 4 to 5 daily to hit 90-120g protein.{{/usCountry}}
4 whole eggs = 24g{{/usCountry}}
4 whole eggs = 24g{{/usCountry}}
200g egg whites=22g{{/usCountry}}
200g egg whites=22g{{/usCountry}}
100g chicken breast = 25-30g{{/usCountry}}
100g chicken breast = 25-30g{{/usCountry}}
100g fish=22-25g
100g prawns=20-24g
100g paneer=18-20g 150g tofu=18-22g
200g Greek yoghurt/hung curd=18-22g
One scoop whey/plant = 22-25g
One cup cooked chana / rajma / dal = 12-18g
50g soya chunks dry weight = 25g+ 100g tempeh=18-20g
one bowl curd + two boiled eggs = 25g 2 besan chillas + curd=22-28g
Paneer/tofu bhurji+1 roti = 25g+
Benefits of protein
Protein is not just any other nutrient but a vital macronutrient for women that supports muscle maintenance, hormonal balance, healthy ageing, and bone density. It also regulates appetite, boosts metabolism, promotes hair growth, and maintains glowing skin. Women undergo several physiological changes throughout their lifetime, and therefore, it is important for them to ensure a proper protein intake to maintain their health.
From menstruation to pregnancy, and menopause, a woman’s body undergoes significant changes and thus their nutritional requirements are also different. Protein literally serves as one of the building blocks for women and a source of energy. It is worth noting that protein is composed of 20 amino acids, nine of which are considered “essential” and can only be found in food because our bodies cannot synthesise them.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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