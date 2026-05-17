Fitness coach shares the ultimate protein cheat-sheet for busy Indian women trying to stay healthy

Whether you are trying to lose weight or just want to keep up with your health, fulfilling the protein intake is equally important. However, fitting the relevant quantity of protein in everyday meals as a woman is often challenging. Zoe Modgill, a fitness trainer on her Instagram dated May 12, 2026, shared a protein cheat-sheet every woman can follow to fulfil her protein intake daily. Here’s a breakdown of the cheat sheet.

Protein cheat-sheet for busy Indian women.(Unsplash)

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Zoe said, “Your dal-roti-sabzi is not a high-protein meal. It’s a good meal. But for fat loss, strength, hormones, muscle, hair, energy, and recovery — you need a real protein anchor. Indian women are not 'low in willpower.” Most are just low in protein and over-relying on carbs.”

“Dal, roti, poha, upma, dosa, khichdi — all can fit. But they are not enough by themselves. Every main meal needs a protein anchor: eggs, paneer, tofu, chicken, fish, Greek yoghurt, whey, soya, chana, rajma or dal — but in the right quantity,” added Zoe.

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{{^usCountry}} Protein cheat sheet for busy Indian women {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protein cheat sheet for busy Indian women {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here’s a protein cheat sheet for every busy Indian woman: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s a protein cheat sheet for every busy Indian woman: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Zoe advises to pick any 4 to 5 daily to hit 90-120g protein. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zoe advises to pick any 4 to 5 daily to hit 90-120g protein. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4 whole eggs = 24g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4 whole eggs = 24g {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 200g egg whites=22g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 200g egg whites=22g {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 100g chicken breast = 25-30g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 100g chicken breast = 25-30g {{/usCountry}}

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100g fish=22-25g

100g prawns=20-24g

100g paneer=18-20g 150g tofu=18-22g

200g Greek yoghurt/hung curd=18-22g

One scoop whey/plant = 22-25g

One cup cooked chana / rajma / dal = 12-18g

50g soya chunks dry weight = 25g+ 100g tempeh=18-20g

one bowl curd + two boiled eggs = 25g 2 besan chillas + curd=22-28g

Paneer/tofu bhurji+1 roti = 25g+

Protein is not just any other nutrient but a vital macronutrient for women. (Pexel)

Benefits of protein

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Protein is not just any other nutrient but a vital macronutrient for women that supports muscle maintenance, hormonal balance, healthy ageing, and bone density. It also regulates appetite, boosts metabolism, promotes hair growth, and maintains glowing skin. Women undergo several physiological changes throughout their lifetime, and therefore, it is important for them to ensure a proper protein intake to maintain their health.

From menstruation to pregnancy, and menopause, a woman’s body undergoes significant changes and thus their nutritional requirements are also different. Protein literally serves as one of the building blocks for women and a source of energy. It is worth noting that protein is composed of 20 amino acids, nine of which are considered “essential” and can only be found in food because our bodies cannot synthesise them.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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