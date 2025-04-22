Fitness coach shares what exercises you should be doing if you are starting workout after a long gap

Getting back to working out after a long gap can be difficult. The body becomes stiff, you lose the progress you made before, and starting from scratch can be confusing. It is also essential to start with basic stretches to get the body used to exercises, before opting for the complex workouts. Also read | 10 wonderful benefits of stretching every day for your body and mind Vibha Mahajan shared basic stretches that one should opt for when they resume working out after a long gap. (Shutterstock)

Vibha Mahajan, a fitness coach, addressed this and shared basic stretches that one should opt for when they resume working out after a long gap. In a post shared on April 8, Vibha demonstrated a stretching routine.

Neck flexion and extension:

Vibha demonstrated a routine for neck mobility by bending the neck on either side and also stretching it downwards and then upwards. This helps in stretching the neck and improving movement.

Shoulder rotation:

This involves stretching the arms and then taking them backwards as much as the body allows, then bringing the arms back to the front. Also read | When should you stretch? Before or after exercise? Here’s what experts recommend for flexibility and injury prevention

Shoulder shrugs:

Shoulder shrugs involve stretching your shoulders upwards and downwards, in the way of shrugging the shoulders.

Hand movements:

Stretch your arms to the front and make a fist, then rotate the fist in clockwise and anticlockwise pattern multiple times. For flexion, we should open our fingers and then stretch the fingers downwards and then upwards.

Wrist movement:

Vibha mentioned that the infinity loop in wrist mobility routine helps in building wrist strength that can come handy during pushups and planks. All we need to do is lock our fingers and then rotate the wrists in the infinity loop multiple times.

Spinal mobility movement:

We should roll the spine down slowly. To do this, we should stand straight and then slowly bend the body downwards to touch our feet, and then slowly get up. The next routine is spine side bends, where we need to stretch the spine sideways. Also read | Afraid to stretch fully, worried something might snap? Your brain is responsible for this fear

Hip mobility exercise:

This involves standing on your mat and then folding a knee and then rotating the knee in circular motion. This should be repeated 10-12 times, and for both knees.

Benefits of stretching:

According to a May 2023 article on Healthline, stretching helps in increasing flexibility, improving blood flow, reducing stress and improving the overall posture of the body.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.