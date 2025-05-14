Fitness coach shares what you should and shouldn't be doing at the gym: 'You don't need to train 6 times a week'

Fitness trainer and influencer Alexis Pascoal has been working out for 10 years, and she often documents her workout routines on social media. In an Instagram video shared on May 12, the fitness coach talked about some common fitness practices that people believe are healthy, but are not really. Also Read | What women should really eat: Nutritionist busts 16 common diet and weight loss myths every woman should know According to the fitness coach, soreness is a poor indicator of exercise effectiveness. (Freepik)

In the clip, titled 'Let me de-influence you as a trainer who's been working out for 10 years', Alexis wrote in the caption, "10 years of moving, learning and unlearning… let me de-influence you real quick. Here are some key things to remember, according to the fitness coach:

1. You don't need to train 6 times a week to get results

Consistency and being realistic about your schedule are most important. 3-4 intentional workouts a week are enough to get you strong and improve your quality of life. The perfect routine is one you can fit into your schedule and one you can stick to.

2. Soreness ≠ progress

According to Alexis, soreness is a poor indicator of exercise effectiveness. “Yes, maybe you’re sore because you’re trying something new or different, but as you get stronger and more consistent, your body gets better at recovering,” she explained. Less soreness doesn’t mean less progress; it means your body is adapting well.

3. The ‘perfect routine’ is the one you'll stay consistent with

“Rest and sleep quality are essential to recovery. It’s when your body rebuilds — not just your muscles but your nervous system, energy stores, etc,” Alexis wrote. Chronic fatigue leads to burnout, a greater risk of injury, and a lack of attention.

4. Rest isn't ‘earned’ – it's essential

“Building a foundation is key. Can you master the basics? Movement patterns like squats, hinges, pushes, and pulls build the strength and control you need for everything else. Flashy variations won’t make up for a shaky foundation,” the fitness coach explained.

5. A strong foundation > fancy exercises

Alexis stressed that we need to stop treating “accessory movements” like an accessory. For instance, mobility, warm-ups, recovery and stabiliser work often get ignored until something starts hurting. However, the small things are what keep your body moving well under load and over time.

“If you care about performance, longevity, feeling good, and moving pain-free, you need to treat the little things like they matter. Injury prevention starts with treating the little things like big things,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.