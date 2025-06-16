Fitness coach who dropped 10 kilos, shares 7 mistakes to avoid for faster weight loss: Cutting carbs, skipping meals

Aarja Bedi, a fitness coach, underwent a remarkable transformation, shedding 10 kilos. Since then, she has been inspiring her followers by sharing glimpses of her journey, along with effective fat loss tips and hacks on her Instagram profile. Aarja also opens up about the weight loss mistakes she encountered along the way, helping others learn from her experience. Also read | Woman who lost 30 kg without hitting gym shares how she lost face fat: ‘Facial exercises can help with toning’ Know the habits that do not contribute to weight loss and should be avoided.(Shutterstock)

On May 22, she posted a list of common habits that hinder weight loss and should be avoided. “These aren’t mistakes — they’re habits that feel productive but actually waste time, energy, and motivation. And most people do them without even realising,” she wrote.

1. Chasing perfection instead of consistency

If you’re either all in or off track, you’ll stay stuck. Aim for B+ effort, every day - that wins.

2. Cutting carbs randomly

You don’t lose fat by removing roti or rice. You lose it by creating a calorie deficit that still keeps you full and sane.

3. Following what influencers eat, without context

Your lifestyle, body, and goals are different. Copying someone’s 1200-calories of What I eat in a day might lead you to disaster.

4. Trying to outwork your diet with cardio

Fat loss doesn’t happen through running, spinning, and sweating more. It happens through what you eat. Cardio is just a tool, not the solution. Also read | Weight loss coach shares 7 habits that can help melt body fat faster: 'Get more sleep'

5. Skipping meals to save calories

Almost always leads to cravings, overeating, or bingeing later. Regular meals are better than starving till dinner.

6. Eating only healthy food but not tracking quantity

Dry fruits, smoothies, peanut butter, protein cookies — all great, but still high calorie. Quality and quantity matter.

7. Thinking fat loss is just about food and workouts

If you’re not sleeping, managing stress, or moving during the day, no plan will work for long. Lifestyle patterns impact weight loss journey better than hacks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.