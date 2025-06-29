Fitness coach who dropped 70 pounds naturally shares 4 things she does after a workout for 'instantly flatter stomach'

Cortisol, often known as the stress hormone, can trigger fat storage in the body. For women, this stress-related fat commonly accumulates around the belly, contributing to visceral fat. With countless weight loss hacks circulating online, it can often be overwhelming to figure out what truly works and what can actually help achieve a leaner, healthier body. Also read | Are you holding fat in your body? Weight loss coach shares 5 things to focus on to shed extra kilos faster Know how to get a flatter stomach.(Pexels)

Fitness coach Kathryn Dakota Kaiser went through a weight transformation and ‘dropped 70 pounds naturally’. Her Instagram profile is replete with weight loss hacks and tips that work wonders in shedding extra kilos. On June 9, Kathryn shared the easy habits she followed after working out that helped her instantly get a flatter stomach. “After I work out, I do these four things to keep a flat stomach and keep off the 70 pounds that I lost,” she wrote.

1. Walking after working out:

“I walk around for at least five minutes… sometimes, especially after a HIIT workout, all you want to do is sit down, but walking around and recovering your body slowly for at least five minutes after heavy lifting or HIIT workouts will help your stress levels come down naturally,” she wrote.

2. Have protein:

Have 25 g of protein powder in a protein shake with water: strength training + protein = lean muscle gain = faster fat loss. The more muscle you have, the faster you will burn fat, especially in your belly… If you work out hard and don’t recover with protein, the workout is basically for nothing.

3. Have a full meal:

"Eat a full meal with an hour with another 25 g of protein and at least 50 g of carbs…carbs are the "car" that transports the protein to the bloodstream so you can build lean muscle," Kathryn wrote.

4. Regulate cortisol levels:

“Lay on my back with my feet up against the wall for 10 minutes to activate my parasympathetic nervous system…easiest way to regulate cortisol levels is by activating that,” Kathryn added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.