Fitness coach who helped Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani lose weight shares why workouts alone may not help shed kilos

Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who helped Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani with their weight loss journeys, often shares insights related to health and fitness with his Instagram community. In his recent post, he revealed why some people struggle to lose weight despite regular exercise. (Also read: Ankur Warikoo reveals fitness secrets for impressive transformation at 44: From 26% body fat to six-pack abs ) Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa shares secrets to effective weight loss and muscle gain.

Why gym workouts alone won’t help you lose weight

In his May 31 post, Vinod highlighted that exercise alone is not enough. "Many people often wonder why they're not able to lose weight even though they go to the gym regularly," he wrote. According to him, the answer lies in the balance between workouts and proper nutrition. "Exercise and nutrition need to go hand in hand. Only then will you see real results," he explained.

Vinod further added that if your primary goal is fat loss, a well-structured diet plan alone can help you achieve that. However, when it comes to building muscle, it takes a more comprehensive approach. "To build muscle, you need proper nutrition along with a good, intense, and progressive workout plan. Your diet must include a balanced amount of protein, carbohydrates, fibre and other essential nutrients to ensure recovery and growth," he said.

Muscle gain takes time, not magic

He cautioned that results don't happen overnight. "You may start seeing results in 3 to 4 months, but remember, muscle gain is a slow process. On average, you can only gain around 3 kg of muscle in a year. It's not magic," he emphasised.

Vinod concluded by encouraging consistency and patience, reminding his followers that long-term fitness transformations take years of sustained effort, not shortcuts.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.