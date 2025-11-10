Fitness trainer reveals how to train like a Victoria's Secret model to look 'strong and sculpted'

Victoria's Secret Angels, including supermodels such as Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Bella Hadid, and others, are renowned for their sculpted and athletic physiques. Every year, they look stronger and more sculpted as they step back on the runway. But is there a secret to them looking incredible every single time they get on the ramp? Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City. (REUTERS)

In an Instagram video shared on October 29, Kelsey Rose, a fitness trainer, revealed how to train like a Victoria's Secret model to look 'strong and sculpted'. She shared that their physique is a result of dedicated and intense fitness routines, which include strength training and a nutritious diet.

The real secret behind the Victoria's Secret angel body

According to the fitness trainer, almost every OG Victoria’s Secret Angel swears by strength training. Not to bulk up, but to sculpt lean, defined, and feminine muscle that gives them that strong, confident runway look. She claimed that the foundation of that body isn’t restriction or genetics, it’s consistency, strength, and fuelling it right.

In the video, she stitched together several clips of supermodels, including Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Irina Shayk, and Alessandra Ambrosio. While Candice in the video claimed that she doesn't do a lot of cardio, rather she builds ‘a lot of muscle because she is naturally very skinny,’ Adriana said, “You have to work out every day…You have to maintain the muscles.”

As for Irina Shayk, the secret to her figure is, “Working out and food. Working out five times a week when in New York [for the VS show].” Lastly, Alessandra shared that she achieved her physique by working out at the gym and putting in a lot of effort to improve her body.

How to train like a Victoria's Secret model?

Strength training, as per the VS models and the fitness trainer, is the non-negotiable part of every angel's routine. Kelsey added that while everyone has been talking about Pilates lately, many have been missing out on the foundation that gives a strong, defined, and confident body: strength training.

She clarified that, although Pilates and low-impact workouts are important, it is also essential to understand the importance of strength training. Why? Because, as per the trainer, you can't tone what you don't build.

Moreover, nutrition should also be a big part of this routine. Because you cannot build muscle if you are undereating. “A lot of you are working out but not fuelling properly. You heard it from the angels. They are dialling in on their nutrition. You need to eat enough to gain lean muscle and to rev up your metabolism,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.