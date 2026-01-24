Fixderma CEO Shaily Mehotra names 4 trends that cause more harm than good, shares routine to follow in poor AQI

Do you follow an extensive ten-step skincare regimen? Or look to social media influencers for your skincare recommendations? Shaily Mehotra, CEO and co-founder of Fixderma and the newest shark on Shark Tank India 5, tells Hindustan Times that several popular skincare trends many believe are good for them, in reality, cause severe harm. Shaily Mehotra lists out her recommendations to follow in poor AQI, busts skincare trends. (Pexels)

4 skincare trends that cause more harm than good 1 & 2. Over-layering and using tretinoin: Shaily states that following a proper skincare routine is essential than over-layering and hoping for magic. “Over-layering and following a ten-step skincare regime is one of the worst things for your skin, as is using tretinoin without a prescription or consulting a dermatologist,” she explains. Tretinoin is often used for acne and sun damage.

3. Teens using retinol: The founder also says a worrying trend is teenagers buying retinol off the shelf rather than consulting dermatologists. “There are kids who are younger than 18 who include retinol in their skincare routine just because it is popular. And they don’t need to,” says Shaily. For the unversed, retinol is recommended in the early 30s to address early signs of ageing. Dermatologists sometimes recommend it to teens for acne control.

4. Following Skinfluencers for recommendations: According to Shaily, the most dangerous skincare trend is not even over-layering or using retinol. It is blindly following Skinfluencers’ (skincare influencers) recommendations. “The most dangerous skincare trend is influencers endorsing products without proper knowledge and people falling prey to it easily,” she says.

How to take care of skin in poor AQI cities Apart from health, a poor Air Quality Index (AQI) significantly harms the skin by causing acne, clogging pores, and leading to inflammation, dryness, and premature ageing. Shaily recommends following a simple skincare routine rather than complicating it with too many products.

“Just follow the simple steps. Use a good cleanser according to your skin type. Use a lightweight moisturiser, then follow up with sunscreen. These are the basics,” she explains, adding, “If time allows, exfoliate once or twice a week, depending on your skin type. I recommend consulting a dermatologist if you have serious issues like acne or sensitive skin.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.