Fortis gastroenterologist reveals if eating too much soya causes 'man boobs': 'Very good source of vegetarian protein…'

In an era of viral fitness 'bro-science', men often steer clear of soy products, fearing they might develop feminine traits, according to Dr Shubham Vatsya. However, the expert in digestive health is now setting the record straight: soya is not only safe — it's a vegetarian protein powerhouse. Dr Shubham Vatsya debunked myths about soya intake and promoted it as a nutritious and harmless dietary staple for vegetarians.

The myth of estrogen spike According to Dr Vatsya, senior consultant in gastroenterology and hepatology at Fortis Vasant Kunj, for athletes, vegetarians, and health-conscious men, soy remains a safe, affordable, and effective tool for muscle maintenance and overall health.

During a February 10, 2026, interview on Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channel, Dr Vatsya addressed the persistent anxiety surrounding 'man boobs' (gynecomastia) and soy consumption. The root of the soy scare stems from isoflavones, a type of plant estrogen (phytoestrogen) found in soybeans. Skeptics have long claimed these compounds mimic human estrogen enough to disrupt male hormones, he said.

Dr Vatsya dismissed these claims and said there was zero evidence linking soy to the development of male breast tissue, urging men to stop letting internet myths dictate their nutritional choices. "Soya does not cause man boobs. Soya does not increase estrogen... men can have soya comfortably; there is no problem. You can take it every day without any issues," he said.

Why soy is a vegetarian essential For those following a plant-based diet, finding 'complete' proteins — those containing all essential amino acids — can be a challenge. Dr Vatsya highlighted soy as a premier solution for this nutritional gap, adding that it can be consumed every single day without hormonal repercussions. He said, "Soya is a very good source of vegetarian protein... I have also made a video that went viral on YouTube about how there are many studies on soya."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.