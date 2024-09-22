Soybeans are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with high-quality protein, all essential amino acids and key nutrients like calcium, iron, zinc, magnesium, B-vitamins, Omega-3 fatty acids and fiber. Known for promoting heart health, a diet rich in soy protein can help reduce total cholesterol, LDL ("bad") cholesterol and triglycerides. Is soya chaap really healthy? You won't believe what’s hiding in your 'healthy' protein fix (Photo by funFOODfrolic)

Additionally, with its low saturated fat content and high levels of protein and fiber, soy can be an excellent choice for those aiming to manage their weight and enhance overall health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Subrata Das, HOD - Internal Medicine and Diabetology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “Incorporating soy into your diet strengthens bones through its calcium and magnesium, which enhance calcium absorption. It also helps regulate blood sugar, benefiting diabetes management and reducing heart disease risk.”

However, he highlighted, “While whole or minimally processed soybeans are packed with health benefits, soya chaap is a highly processed blend of soy flour, refined flour (maida), water and salt, designed to mimic a meat-like texture. This processing strips away many of soy's natural advantages, making it a less healthy choice, especially depending on how it’s cooked. One key distinction is that soybeans are naturally gluten-free, unlike soya chaap. The inclusion of maida, making up about 60% of soya chaap, gives it a chewy texture but also adds refined carbs, which can be unhealthy when eaten in large amounts.”

Why Soya Chaap Can Be Unhealthy?