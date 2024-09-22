Is soya chaap really healthy? You won't believe what’s hiding in your 'healthy' protein fix
Soybeans are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with high-quality protein, all essential amino acids and key nutrients like calcium, iron, zinc, magnesium, B-vitamins, Omega-3 fatty acids and fiber. Known for promoting heart health, a diet rich in soy protein can help reduce total cholesterol, LDL ("bad") cholesterol and triglycerides.
Additionally, with its low saturated fat content and high levels of protein and fiber, soy can be an excellent choice for those aiming to manage their weight and enhance overall health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Subrata Das, HOD - Internal Medicine and Diabetology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “Incorporating soy into your diet strengthens bones through its calcium and magnesium, which enhance calcium absorption. It also helps regulate blood sugar, benefiting diabetes management and reducing heart disease risk.”
However, he highlighted, “While whole or minimally processed soybeans are packed with health benefits, soya chaap is a highly processed blend of soy flour, refined flour (maida), water and salt, designed to mimic a meat-like texture. This processing strips away many of soy's natural advantages, making it a less healthy choice, especially depending on how it’s cooked. One key distinction is that soybeans are naturally gluten-free, unlike soya chaap. The inclusion of maida, making up about 60% of soya chaap, gives it a chewy texture but also adds refined carbs, which can be unhealthy when eaten in large amounts.”
Why Soya Chaap Can Be Unhealthy?
- High-Calorie Content: Soya chaap is often prepared with calorie-dense ingredients like oil, butter and large quantities of refined flour. This results in a high caloric density, making it easy to overeat and potentially leading to weight gain over time. For those aiming to manage their weight, regularly consuming such calorie-rich foods without adequate physical activity can be harmful.
- Fried Cooking Techniques: Soya chaap is frequently prepared through deep-frying or using excessive oil and butter, introducing unhealthy fats that can elevate cholesterol levels. Consistent consumption of these preparations may heighten the risk of heart disease and contribute to metabolic conditions such as obesity and diabetes.
- Refined Flour (Maida) Consequences: The maida in soya chaap can trigger rapid increases in blood sugar levels, potentially leading to insulin resistance with frequent consumption, raising the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Additionally, its high glycemic index results in swift digestion, often leading to hunger shortly after eating, which can encourage overeating and weight gain.
- Digestive Concerns: Regular consumption of processed foods like soya chaap, particularly those high in refined flour and oils, can result in digestive troubles. Symptoms such as bloating, constipation, and discomfort are often reported by individuals who frequently eat these heavily processed items. Moreover, the rich, fatty nature of soya chaap can make it challenging for the body to digest, potentially worsening these issues.
- Hygiene Issues: Soya chaap, commonly sold in markets and street stalls, raises hygiene concerns. If not prepared in a clean environment or cooked thoroughly, it can heighten the risk of foodborne illnesses. Consuming undercooked or poorly stored soya chaap may expose individuals to harmful bacteria, increasing the likelihood of food poisoning and other health problems.
