Fortis gastroenterologist shares 5 foods that women should add in their daily diet: Halim seeds, amla and more

Women’s health is often closely tied to nutrition, yet many silently struggle with deficiencies in key vitamins and minerals that impact everything from energy levels and hormonal balance to skin and hair health. The good news is that bridging these gaps does not always require complicated diets or supplements – sometimes, simple everyday foods can go a long way.

Amla is packed with vitamin C.(Unsplash)

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Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, with over a decade of clinical experience, has highlighted five essential foods that women should consider incorporating into their daily diet. In an Instagram video shared on April 8, the gastroenterologist highlights, “If you’re a girl, mother, or a young woman, these simple foods deserve a permanent place in your daily routine.”

Halim seeds

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Vatsya, halim seeds stand out as one of the rare plant-based sources exceptionally rich in iron and folate – two essential nutrients that play a crucial role in boosting haemoglobin levels. Regular consumption may help ease common iron deficiency symptoms such as hair fall and persistent fatigue. The gastroenterologist suggests that incorporating just half a teaspoon daily into your diet can make a noticeable difference over time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Vatsya, halim seeds stand out as one of the rare plant-based sources exceptionally rich in iron and folate – two essential nutrients that play a crucial role in boosting haemoglobin levels. Regular consumption may help ease common iron deficiency symptoms such as hair fall and persistent fatigue. The gastroenterologist suggests that incorporating just half a teaspoon daily into your diet can make a noticeable difference over time. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He explains, “First of all, halim seeds. They are the most dense natural source of iron and folate; half a teaspoon daily noticeably improves haemoglobin, hair fall, and fatigue.” Amla {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explains, “First of all, halim seeds. They are the most dense natural source of iron and folate; half a teaspoon daily noticeably improves haemoglobin, hair fall, and fatigue.” Amla {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amla is a powerhouse of vitamin C, which, as Dr Vatsya highlights, plays a key role in boosting collagen production – helping maintain firm, supple skin. Beyond its skin benefits, vitamin C also strengthens immunity, while amla’s natural properties aid in regulating blood sugar levels and keeping sudden spikes in check. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amla is a powerhouse of vitamin C, which, as Dr Vatsya highlights, plays a key role in boosting collagen production – helping maintain firm, supple skin. Beyond its skin benefits, vitamin C also strengthens immunity, while amla’s natural properties aid in regulating blood sugar levels and keeping sudden spikes in check. {{/usCountry}}

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The gastroenterologist notes, “Second is amla, your daily dose of vitamin C which builds collagen, firms the skin, boosts immunity, and keeps sugar spikes under control.”

Flax seeds

According to the gastroenterologist, flax seeds are among the richest plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids and lignans – nutrients known to support hormonal balance. Regular intake may help ease PMS symptoms, stabilise mood swings, reduce acne flare-ups, and support overall hormonal health. For optimal digestion and absorption, flax seeds are best consumed in powdered form.

Dr Vatsya highlights, “Third is flax seeds, which are rich in omega-3 and lignans. They visibly calm down PMS symptoms, mood swings, acne flare-ups, and hormonal imbalances, and are best consumed in powder form.”

Sesame seeds

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Sesame seeds, locally known as til, may be tiny but they are packed with powerful nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and zinc. Dr Vatsya highlights that regular consumption can support stronger bones, help ease abdominal cramps, and even promote better sleep quality.

He explains, “Fourth is til or sesame seeds, which are loaded with calcium, magnesium, and zinc. They support healthy bones, abdominal cramps, and sleep.”

Pumpkin seeds

According to Dr Vatsya, pumpkin seeds are a nutrient-dense addition to your diet, packed with iron, zinc, magnesium, and healthy fats. These essential nutrients play a key role in supporting hormonal balance, aiding thyroid function, easing PMS symptoms, and promoting healthier, clearer skin.

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He highlights, “Fifth is pumpkin seeds; these are rich in iron, zinc, magnesium, and healthy fats, which are very good for better skin, hormones, thyroid, and PMS management.”

Bonus tip: Dr Vatsya also recommends indulging in a small piece of dark chocolate with over 70 percent cocoa content each day, noting that it can offer added health benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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