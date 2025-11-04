French biochemist reveals best snacks for late-night cravings that don't spike sugar, disrupt deep sleep

Late-night snacking is a guilty pleasure for many. You stay up late in the night, binge watching a show, completing projects, or just chilling with friends, and the next thing you know, you are feeling hungry and craving something tasty. The best snack to have late at night is an item that can keep your glucose levels steady. (Freepik)

However, indulging in this habit regularly can be detrimental to your sleep cycle. French biochemist and NYT bestselling author, Jessie Inchauspé, known popularly as Glucose Goddess, warns against snacking in the night as it can spike your sugar levels and harm your sleep cycle, too. Let's learn more about this phenomenon.

What is the secret to good sleep?

In a video titled ‘The secret to good sleep’, shared on November 3, the biochemist shed light on the science behind the sugar spike and disrupted sleep when you have a snack late in the night.

“Picture this: it's 10 PM. You're watching TV, and you really want a little snack before you go to bed in one or two hours,” Jessie said in the video, asking people to imagine a scenario where they reach for a snack late at night.

Such a situation must have happened multiple times in your life. At this point, most people eat ice cream, biscuits, or ultra-processed items like chips or a heavy burger; that may curb your cravings, but it can cause more harm than good.

Next, Jessie inquired what the best snack would be to have at this point. “A snack that's going to keep your glucose levels steady,” she revealed. Why? Because if you have something that creates a big glucose spike one or two hours before you go to sleep, it will disrupt your deep sleep.

Moreover, when your sleep is disrupted, your body is less able to rest during the night and leading to you waking up feeling more tired.

What is a good snack to have late at night?

So, what should be your go-to snack at night? The biochemist revealed that if she is watching TV and wants to munch on something, her go-to choice is ‘Greek yoghurt and peanut butter.’

She explained that it causes no spike. “I try to stay away from the biscuits as much as I can in the evening,” she cautioned.

She added that it is okay sometimes to just want an entire tub of chocolate ice cream before bed. “THAT'S OK TOO because you can’t always do the right thing for your glucose levels,” she said. However, proceed with caution if you have diabetes or other medical conditions. It is always best to consult a doctor.

