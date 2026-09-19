From inactive to active: What happens to your heart when you suddenly start exercising after years

After years of being physically inactive, deciding to exercise is one of the best things you can do for your heart. But one mistake most people make is trying to make up for years of inactivity in a matter of weeks. Your heart needs time to adapt, just like your muscles and joints do. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Subhash Chandra, chairman of the Interventional Cardiology and Structural Heart Program, BLK MAX Hospital, shared how your heart reacts and why you should ease into it.

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The first few workouts can feel surprisingly difficult

According to Dr Subhash, when you exercise, the heart has to pump more blood to deliver oxygen to working muscles. If you have been sedentary for a long time, your cardiovascular system is simply not accustomed to this increased demand. You may notice that your heart rate rises quickly, you become breathless sooner than expected, or even a short walk leaves you tired. Some of this is a normal part of becoming fitter. It does not necessarily mean something is wrong with your heart.

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When you exercise, the heart has to pump more blood to deliver oxygen to working muscles.

The problem is often doing too much, too soon

{{^usCountry}} Dr Subhash highlighted that the concern arises when someone who has been inactive suddenly starts running, lifting heavy weights, or doing high-intensity workouts without allowing the body to adjust. Exercise temporarily increases heart rate and blood pressure. “In a person with undiagnosed heart disease or risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity or a strong family history of heart disease, sudden strenuous exercise can place considerable stress on the cardiovascular system,” said Dr Subhash. Start where your body is today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Subhash highlighted that the concern arises when someone who has been inactive suddenly starts running, lifting heavy weights, or doing high-intensity workouts without allowing the body to adjust. Exercise temporarily increases heart rate and blood pressure. “In a person with undiagnosed heart disease or risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity or a strong family history of heart disease, sudden strenuous exercise can place considerable stress on the cardiovascular system,” said Dr Subhash. Start where your body is today {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Subhash highlighted that for someone returning to exercise, walking is an excellent starting point. Begin with a comfortable pace and duration, then gradually increase the time and intensity. Light strength training can be added as fitness improves. A warm-up and cool-down are also worth the few extra minutes they take.

Don't ignore warning signs

There is a difference between being breathless because you are getting back into shape and experiencing symptoms that should concern you. “Chest discomfort or pressure, unexplained severe breathlessness, fainting, marked dizziness or a sudden irregular heartbeat warrants stopping exercise and seeking medical advice,” highlighted Dr Subhash.

The concern arises when someone who has been inactive suddenly starts running, and lifting heavy weights.

Think long-term, not overnight

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The heart responds best to consistency. You do not need to prove your fitness in the first week. Start sensibly, increase the workload gradually, and make physical activity a routine. After years of inactivity, the goal is not to push your heart to its limit. The goal is to train it to become stronger, one step at a time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.