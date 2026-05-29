From peptides to cold plunges: Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares health routines that offer most benefits

From cold plunges and sauna sessions to peptides and other trending recovery rituals, wellness habits are everywhere right now, often promoted as must-dos for better health and longevity. But while many people swear by them, not all of these practices are backed equally by science. Some have growing evidence supporting real benefits for long-term wellbeing, while others may feel good in the moment without offering the same measurable impact.

Are cold plunges actually beneficial? Read more to find out!(Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares the 3 serious heart conditions that cause most cardiac-related deaths

Breaking down what’s worth the hype and what may not be, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, is highlighting popular health routines people swear by – pointing out the ones he believes can make the biggest difference. In an Instagram video shared on May 28, the heart surgeon shares the habits that made it onto his top five list, highlighting the practices he believes offer the greatest benefits for long-term health.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Cold plunges {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cold plunges {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr London, cold plunges can leave your body feeling energised and refreshed, while also potentially supporting physical recovery. While he acknowledges that many people enjoy how cold plunges make them feel, he says the current research isn’t strong enough for him to include them among his top five evidence-based health recommendations. The heart surgeon notes, “Cold plunges make your body feel great. Certainly makes your recovery a little easier, but the data is thin. Doesn't make my top five.” Eliminating alcohol {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr London, cold plunges can leave your body feeling energised and refreshed, while also potentially supporting physical recovery. While he acknowledges that many people enjoy how cold plunges make them feel, he says the current research isn’t strong enough for him to include them among his top five evidence-based health recommendations. The heart surgeon notes, “Cold plunges make your body feel great. Certainly makes your recovery a little easier, but the data is thin. Doesn't make my top five.” Eliminating alcohol {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr London highlights that alcohol can negatively affect nearly every system in the body, which is why cutting it back – or eliminating it altogether – can be a powerful step towards improving overall health. He highlights, “I'd have to put this one high. We know that alcohol is toxic to every cell in the body. I’ve got to give this one a three.”

Peptides

Among the many peptides currently available, Dr London highlights GLP-1s as the most extensively studied and evidence-backed option. He notes that these medications have wide-ranging benefits, with their risks, side effects, and clinical outcomes being relatively well established through research. In contrast, he says many other peptides still lack strong human data, which is why he does not currently recommend them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The heart surgeon explains, “Peptides – depends on which one. You know, the GLP-1s I think have far-reaching advantages. They're well-studied. We know what the side effects are. We know the risks and benefits, but there's a lot of peptides on the market right now that have no data in humans at this point. Those don't make the list of my top five.”

Sauna

Dr London highlights that regular sauna use has been linked to several evidence-backed health benefits, particularly for cardiovascular health. He also notes that some studies have connected frequent sauna use with a reduced risk of neurodegenerative conditions, suggesting benefits that may extend beyond the heart to long-term brain health as well. He notes, “We know that the burden of data is for cardiovascular risk decrease and neurodegenerative diseases. I'd give this one a four.”

Stress management

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The heart surgeon highlights the importance of finding effective ways to manage stress and keep it under control. According to him, stress not only adds to mental strain but can also have physiological effects on the body, including increasing the risk of heart disease. Dr London emphasises, “I think this is one of the most underappreciated health hacks to get your stress under control. I'd give that one a five on this list.”

Whole foods diet

Eating a diet rich in whole foods helps deliver the maximum amount of nutrients your body needs to function well. In contrast, relying heavily on processed and packaged foods can reduce overall nutritional intake while also increasing the risk of various health issues and disease. Dr London highlights, “Food is medicine. I'd give that one a two.”

Consistent exercise

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following a consistent exercise routine is one of the most effective investments you can make for a long and healthy life. Dr London recommends combining both aerobic exercise and strength training, as the mix helps keep bones and muscles strong while also supporting cardiovascular health. He stresses, “An exercise program that includes both aerobic and strength training. That is literally the best supplement we have for increasing longevity. I give that one a number one.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON