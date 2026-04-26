From screen time to sleep: 6 everyday habits that may be fuelling your stress

Stress is often a response to big moments—the major deadline, the conflict, the obvious pressure. And it serves a purpose, helping us adapt and respond to change. But not all stress arrives loudly. Much of it builds quietly, through small, repeated patterns that slip under our awareness. Over time, these subtle accumulations can become overwhelming, even harmful, without us realising what’s happening. Here are six everyday habits where such hidden stress tends to take root. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Sanjay Desai, author, entrepreneur, founder, and CEO of ConsciousLeap, revealed habits that lead to stress.

Every day habits that leads to stress and anxiety.(Unsplash)

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1. Checking your phone first thing in the morning

Sanjay highlighted that before your nervous system has fully woken up, you are already absorbing notifications, news, and other people's urgencies. Starting the day reactively rather than intentionally sets a stress baseline that is hard to recover from.

Using mobile in the morning can lead to stress. (Unsplash)

2. Saying yes when you mean no

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{{^usCountry}} According to Sanjay, every commitment made from obligation rather than genuine capacity or belief adds to an invisible load. The stress of overcommitment is not just the extra work - it is the constant low-grade awareness that you are stretched beyond what you have. 3. Staying on screens until you sleep {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Sanjay, every commitment made from obligation rather than genuine capacity or belief adds to an invisible load. The stress of overcommitment is not just the extra work - it is the constant low-grade awareness that you are stretched beyond what you have. 3. Staying on screens until you sleep {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The mind needs a transition period between stimulation and sleep. Without it, the nervous system stays activated, sleep quality deteriorates, and the body carries the day's stress into the next morning without release. 4. Treating rest as something you earn rather than something you need {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mind needs a transition period between stimulation and sleep. Without it, the nervous system stays activated, sleep quality deteriorates, and the body carries the day's stress into the next morning without release. 4. Treating rest as something you earn rather than something you need {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rest is not the reward that follows productivity. It is the condition that makes sustained productivity possible. Postponing recovery consistently does not improve output; it insidiously builds stress and depletes us. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rest is not the reward that follows productivity. It is the condition that makes sustained productivity possible. Postponing recovery consistently does not improve output; it insidiously builds stress and depletes us. {{/usCountry}}

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Treating rest as something you earn rather than something you need. (Pexel)

5. Talking about problems without taking any action

“Venting has value, but circular conversations about problems without any movement toward resolution keep the stress loop active,” said Sanjay. Our minds become habituated to simmering mental ruminations. It occupies the mind, but builds stress in a spiral. Even a small, concrete next step can shift the nervous system out of helplessness and into agency.

6. Skipping meals or eating at your desk

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Blood sugar instability is one of the most direct physiological drivers of anxiety and irritability. Irregular or rushed eating denies the body the stable energy it needs to regulate mood and manage pressure, and lets stress build up.

None of these habits is dramatic. That is exactly what makes them easy to miss. But addressed one at a time, the cumulative effect on daily stress levels is more significant than most people expect.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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