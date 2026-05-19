From small patches to unusual moles: That strange spot on your skin may look minor but could point to something serious

Despite growing conversations around preventive healthcare, people still assume skin problems to be harmless when, in fact, some small skin problems can be signs of skin cancer. If not diagnosed early or on time, it can significantly affect the treatment. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, shared how a tiny spot that looks harmless can turn into a deadly disease. Some small skin problems can be signs of skin cancer. (Pexel)

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Dr Aravind said, “Skin cancer still remains one of the most undiagnosed and common types of cancers in the world. People do not know about the early signs due to a lack of awareness. Some people assume skin cancer occurs when there are bad-looking sores.” The signs of skin cancer often do not hurt and are tiny during the beginning stages. The change often goes unnoticed and is assumed to be insignificant.

Symptoms Here are the symptoms that you need to watch out for:

• A spot that is bigger than the size of a pencil’s eraser.

• A border that is not smooth, uneven, or jagged.

• Irregular colours such as brown, black, red or white all in one spot.

• A spot that is changing in size and is getting bigger day-by-day.

• If you have itching, bleeding, or crusting on your skin, you should not ignore it.