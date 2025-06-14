Fruit vs fruit juice: Which is better for blood sugar? Dietician settles the age-old debate

Blood sugar levels are greatly influenced by our diet and lifestyle choices. A sedentary routine combined with poor dietary habits, especially frequent consumption of junk food, can cause spikes in blood sugar, increasing the risk of long-term health issues and chronic conditions. Also read | Don’t juice your fruits and veggies; eat them instead: Nutritionist recommends Fruits and fruit juice are the pure source of natural sugars.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Archana Batra, dietician and diabetes educator said, “The excessive spikes and crashes in blood sugar cause several issues, such as fatigue, irritability, and cravings, and sometimes they can also lead to an increase in the risk of insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.”

Speaking of the body’s need for natural sugars to regular blood sugar levels, Dr Archana Batra added, “Fruits and fruit juice are the pure source of natural sugars that directly impact blood sugar levels. But how they affect the body can vary significantly depending on form, fiber, and processing.”

Fruit: Nature’s complete package

“Whole fruits, including apples, berries, oranges, and pears, contain various nutritional benefits, such as having fibers, vitamins, minerals, and oxidants. The fiber in fruits helps to slow down the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream, which prevents sharp spikes in glucose levels,” said the dietician.

Benefits of whole fruits for blood sugar

Dr Archana Batra higyhlighted the benefits of consuming whole fruits - slows down the glucose absorption levels, supports gut health, and are more nutrient dense. “According to research, people who usually consume whole fruits such as berries and apples, especially those with a low glycemic index, have a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” she said. Also read | Orange juice vs green tea: Which is healthier for you? Ayurveda expert shares

Have whole fruits instead of fruit juice.(Pexels)

Fruit juice: A concentrated sugar hit

“Even if fruit juice is 100% natural, it lacks the fiber that is found in whole fruits. Without that fiber buffer, the natural sugars in juice are absorbed quickly, and that causes a rapid rise in blood sugar levels similar to drinking a sugary soda. Fruit juice contains a higher glycemic index, more calories, quick sugar absorption and potential for insulin spikes, and lacks various key nutrients,” said Dr Archana Batra. Also read | Is blending fruits good for your health compared to juicing? Doctor reveals why: ‘Juicing can deprive you of…’

Fruit or fruit juice: Which is healthier?

“Whole fruits are the best option for the people looking to balance blood sugar and maintain steady energy levels. Juice can be consumed occasionally, especially in small quantities or when paired with protein or fat — but it should not replace whole fruit as a daily staple,” the dietician emphasised on the importance of choosing whole fruits over fruit juice.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.