Gastroenterologist shares 5 weird signs that indicate your gut is actually healthy: From farting often to ‘ghost poop’

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition health, has shared five unusual signs that may actually indicate a healthy gut. In an Instagram video posted on March 6, he breaks down some commonly misunderstood digestive experiences that can, in fact, signal that your gut is functioning well.

Also Read | Do you need to poop right after eating? Florida gastroenterologist explains why this happens and how you can manage it

When it comes to digestive health , many people expect obvious signs such as feeling light, energetic or free from stomach issues. But the body often signals a healthy gut in ways that might seem surprising – or even a little embarrassing. From frequent farting to stomach rumbling and unexpected bathroom habits, some of these seemingly odd experiences can actually indicate that your digestive system is working exactly as it should.

1. Your stomach growls and rumbles According to Dr Salhab, growling or rumbling sounds from inside your stomach can indicate the activation of the gut’s cleaning mechanism. The digestive tract has its own housekeeping system where contractions move along gas, fluid and leftover food through your intestines in between meals.

The gastroenterologist explains, “It’s basically your gut’s cleaning cycle. Those sounds happen when waves of contractions move gas, fluid, and leftover food through your intestines between meals. This process – called the migrating motor complex – helps sweep bacteria and debris through the small intestine and eventually to the colon.”

2. You fart a lot A normal amount of flatulence throughout the day is actually a healthy sign, notes Dr Salhab, explaining that it indicates your gut bacteria are functioning as they should. Gas is produced when these microbes ferment dietary fibres, extract antioxidants from food and generate anti-inflammatory compounds during digestion. Flatulence, he says, is simply a natural by-product of all these processes.

He elaborates, “Your gut bacteria are extracting antioxidants from your food, fermenting fibre, producing anti-inflammatory compounds, and producing gas as a byproduct. Most healthy people pass gas around 10 to 20 times per day, and it’s often a sign your microbiome is actively doing its job.”

3. You poop shortly after eating or when excited According to the gastroenterologist, this response indicates a strong gastrocolic reflex. He explains that eating or stimulation from excitement sends signals to the colon to contract and move stool along. This process helps create space in the digestive tract for the incoming food.

Dr Salhab highlights, “This is the gastrocolic reflex. When your stomach stretches from a meal – or when your body is stimulated by things like excitement – it signals the colon to contract and move stool along. Your body is essentially making room for incoming food.”

4. You have “ghost poop” Dr Salhab describes “ghost poop” as the experience of having a bowel movement but finding virtually nothing to wipe afterwards. He explains that this happens when stool is well-formed and passes smoothly through the digestive tract without leaving much residue. According to him, it is often a sign of a healthy digestive system, reflecting adequate fibre intake, proper hydration and a well-balanced gut.

He elaborates, “That’s when you poop and there’s almost nothing to wipe. Well-formed stool that passes easily and leaves minimal residue is often a sign of good fiber intake, hydration, and balanced gut bacteria.”

5. You poop more than once a day According to the gastroenterologist, many people assume that having a bowel movement once a day is the benchmark of good digestive health. However, he notes that going up to three times a day can still fall within the normal range. The more important factor is consistency – paying attention to how often you go, as well as the texture and overall consistency of your stool.

Dr Salhab explains, “A lot of people think once per day is the rule, but pooping up to about three times per day can be normal. The key is that the stool should be formed and easy to pass. Frequent watery stools or diarrhoea would be abnormal.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.